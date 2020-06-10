Seinne Fleming says the issue of bachelor's diversity is "isolating,quot; viewers

On June 7, former Bachelor Nation star Catherine Giudici He also reflected on the theme of diversity during his time on the show.

The former contestant went to Instagram to share her thoughts and wrote: "When I was originally chosen, I was very flattered, but somewhat punished by the fact that I would be one of the faces representing people of color. I knew that one of the The reasons why I was probably chosen was because I was Filipino […] I thought I was there just to check a box. "

"But I ended up with much more. I became present in the process and when he started to notice who he really was, I allowed this experience to open me up to the possibility of being loved and appreciated for all that he was." She added.

On Monday, a new petition, signed and promoted by many Bachelor Nation members, is calling for more people of color and more equality in the franchise, beginning with the season 25 lead.

Members of the franchise cast have shared the petition on their respective social media accounts, including Flemming, Lindsay, Tyler Cameron, Ashley Spivey, Nick Viall, Dustin Kendrick, Bibiana Julian, Sharpe Jubilee, Olivia Caridi Onyeka Ehie, Alayah Benevidez, Lace mark, Marcus Grodd, Lauren Burnham, Mykenna Dornand Marquel Martin.