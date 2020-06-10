See the moment Nikki Bella told Artem Chigvintsev that she is pregnant

A life-changing moment.

In this preview of tomorrow's season finale of Total fine, Nikki Bellapromised Artem Chigvintsev receives the surprise of his life: Nikki is pregnant!

She breaks the news by sneaking a positive pregnancy test into the suitcase Artem is packing, and when she discovers it, she starts to smile from cheek to cheek.

He is cautious that it is all a joke and says to Nikki, "No, you are not. No, you are lying."

But Nikki's cheery smile reveals that she's telling the truth!

Artem, meanwhile, is still shocked.

"Really?" he asks. "How?"

"Well if you want me to do it with you …" Nikki jokes, and then the celebration begins, with Artem picking her up and spinning around.

"It is just unreal," says an emotional Artem in a confessional. "I mean, I'll be a dad. I'm lost for the words."

Although Nikki seems happy that she is pregnant, she is also still worried that she and Artem are moving too fast. Then there is the fact that her twin sister, Brie Bella, is also waiting