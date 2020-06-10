Second shooting victim found dead in Paso Robles; Intensive search for suspects continues – Up News Info San Francisco

PASO ROBLES (Up News Info SF) – Authorities confirmed Wednesday that a second shooting victim was found dead in downtown Paso Robles after an early-morning shooting that seriously injured the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Deputy.

An intense search for the gunman was underway. Residents living near downtown Paso Robles have been ordered to shelter-in-place, authorities said.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said the body was discovered Wednesday morning in the vicinity of the Amtrak station at 8th Street and Pine Street in Paso Robles.

Sheriff's forensic investigators determined that the victim, an adult man in his 40s, was shot in the head around 7 a.m.

Investigators believe the killing is related to the shooting incident that wounded the deputy early Wednesday morning in Palo Robles.

The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m., when a man started shooting at the Paso Robles police station at 10th officers. Sheriff and California Highway Patrol agents responded and an agent was shot, the sheriff's office said.

Update: active shooter status.

The shelter order in place remains in effect for downtown Paso Robles

Police are looking for armed gunmen.

The suspect described as a man in the 1920s or 1930s

The injured deputy is in serious but stable condition. Transfer by plane to a trauma center. pic.twitter.com/YR5pez99Bx – SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 10, 2020

The deputy was in serious but stable condition. He was being flown to a trauma center outside the area.

At 9:30 am, the shelter-in-place order was still in effect in the downtown Paso Robles area as police, sheriff's officers, CHP officers, and agents from the district attorney's office searched for the gunman.

The only description of the gunman is a man in his 20s or 30s. Authorities said they believed he was a lone gunman.

