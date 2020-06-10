Screen Media Acquires Tra Black Water: Abyss ’from Director Andrew Traucki – Up News Info

Screen Media has obtained all North American rights to the survival thriller Black Water: Abyss, the Andrew Traucki-directed sequel to the 2007 horror movie Black Water, which will launch on August 7.

The photo stars Jessica McNamee, who plays Sonya Blade in the next Mortal Kombat on New Line, ABC's Luke Mitchell Protection agents.Amali GoldenFlowering), Benjamin Hoetjes (The code) and Anthony J. Sharpe (Robert the Bruce)

Written by John Ridley and Sarah Smith, the plot revolves around a group of friends exploring a remote cave system in the forests of northern Australia when a tropical storm hits. As the rising flood waters catch them deep below the surface, something even more deadly emerges from the darkness: the murderous crocodiles.

Neal Kingston, Michael Robertson and Pam Collis produced. The deal was negotiated by Screen Media's Seth Needle with Mike Runagall, managing director of Altitude Film Sales on behalf of the producers. Altitude manages sales abroad and will be present at the Cannes Virtual Market in June.

Screen Media also recently picked up Roger Michell & # 39; s Blackbird drama starring Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska and Sam Neill. The photo had its world premiere at TIFF last year and will be released in September.