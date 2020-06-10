Scott Morrison warns that BLM's massive protests could 'put a massive key in works' of recovery of COVID-19

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says more mass protests risk "putting a massive key in the works,quot; of the country's recovery from the coronavirus.

He told 2GB Ben Fordham that he welcomed the NSW police decision not to authorize a second anti-racist demonstration in Sydney after thousands of people showed up at 1am over the weekend.

"The timing (of the recovery efforts) has been delayed by these protests … They put a massive key in the works," Morrison said.

Morrison says he sympathizes with the protesters' cause, but the public health risk of new COVID-19 infections could harm recovery efforts.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says protesters who marched in solidarity with protests in the United States risk putting the recovery from the pandemic at risk. (Getty)

"The demonstrations are a block to this … and we will not know the full picture for another week," said the prime minister.

He accused protesters of showing "double standards,quot; by ignoring expert medical advice against public protests.

Morrison said the possible relaxation of funeral meetings, currently restricted to 50 people in New South Wales, was being held back by the risk of new infections after the protests.

He agreed with Fordham that funerals were a "sincere,quot; issue and had received many correspondence from people urging that restrictions on services be eased.

Morrison said evidence from abroad pointed to the mass protests leading to new infections and that Australian authorities would closely follow the number of cases here.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development says Australia's economic output could drop 6.3 percent this year if there is another wave of coronavirus cases.

Scott Morrison says that Captain Cook was an "enlightened,quot; man for his time and demands to remove the statue from him too far. (Supplied)

Morrison also defended the reputation of Captain James Cook after calls by Black Lives Matter activists to remove the statues of the explorer that Australia discovered.

"In his day, he was one of the most enlightened people," said Morrison.