Scooter Braun uses Justin Bieber's Instagram account to expose black voter suppression

Justin Bieber and manager Scooter Braun have been doing their best for the black community in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement. Following reports that some Georgia voters stood in line for hours as polling stations experienced numerous problems during the election on Tuesday, June 9, Justin gave his team permission to use his platform to expose live voter suppression.

"Justin doesn't have a reception where he is, so he's asked us to post this tonight so that his platform can be used to expose voter suppression in Georgia tonight," Justin's team said. Announced on the Twitter account of the Canadian singer.

Later in the Instagram Live broadcast, Scooter explained that the hit creator "Despacito" was not available for a live broadcast. "He is on his bus traveling around the country with his wife and right now they have no reception, so he said, 'You log into my account and get live with LoTasha [Brown]. Give him my platform & # 39 ;. "

During the live session, LaTosha and another man revealed that the polls were supposed to close at 7:00 p.m. However, it was already 11:40 p.m. when they had the conversation and yet people were still queuing up to vote. Authorities said the delay was due to technical problems, including machines that were not working across the state.

However, people thought everything was bleak and it was no accident. Taking to social media, they accused voter suppression officials of sharing their own experiences in real time. They alleged that officials wanted to ensure that black people were unable to cast their vote in Congress amid civil unrest.

This comes after Justin stated on Instagram that "I am committed to using my platform starting today to learn, talk about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and identify ways to be part of a much-needed change."

Many, including other musicians, supported Justin in this with Ernie halter saying "Amen for this. I owe a lot to the black artists who influenced me and taught me almost everything. #blacklivesmatter." A fan added: "My man, what you are doing now is standing on the right path that uses your power to influence people."