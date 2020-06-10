Schneider seeks to add professional drivers, support staff – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Truck services and those industries in charge of freight and logistics have been considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executives at the transportation company Schneider say they have been busy and need to hire.

Todd Jaden, who handles the company's talent management, says they need professional truck drivers, but also support staff.

“It really is the support staff for that activity. So think about maintenance personnel, mechanics, people who are responsible for driver activity so that driver team leaders provide driver support services, customer service roles, sales roles, ”said Jaden.

According to Jaden, they have about 25 of these jobs in the DFW area where they just opened a new facility.

He said the jobs are competitive in pay and include benefits.

If you want to apply, click here.

To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources