Saturn's moon Titan is approaching

Saturn's moon Titan is receding from the planet at a faster rate than previously thought, according to data from NASA's Cassini orbiter.

The moon, which is covered in liquid hydrocarbon lakes, has a thick layer of ice that can hide an ocean of liquid water.

Earth's own moon is also moving away from Earth. changing its orbit by about 1.5 inches per year.

Saturn's moon Titan is a strange world covered in lakes of liquid hydrocarbons like methane that exist as gases here on Earth. It is incredibly cold there, but liquid water may be deep in the moon. We don't know for sure what the moon's icy exterior hides, but thanks to data collected by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, we know that Titan as a whole is about to come out.

The moon is moving away from its host planet at a rate that is significantly faster than previously thought. According to the most recent data, Titan moves approximately four inches further from Saturn each year.

The moons tend to drift. The orbits of these huge objects are seldom perfect, and that means that small changes happen over time. Earth's own moon, for example, drifts about 1.5 inches from our planet each year. Not only will it leave us, at least not for long, long, and these moves are common for moons.

In Titan's case, the discovery is actually helping researchers better understand Saturn. Saturn is believed to be around 4.6 billion years old. Sometime between his training and today, he won bold rings and a bunch of moons. No, seriously, Saturn has 80 moons. Yes, it is quite wild.

The discovery not only tells scientists what the future holds for Titan and Saturn, but allows them to rewind time in a new way. By applying that same reverse drift rate, astronomers now believe that Titan began life much closer to Saturn than previously thought, and that the moon system surrounding the planet expanded much more rapidly than the first estimates.

"The new measurements imply that these types of planet-moon interactions may be more prominent than previous expectations and that they can be applied to many systems, such as other planetary lunar systems, exoplanets, those outside our solar system, and even binary star systems, where the stars orbit each other, "JimFuller, co-author of the research, said in a statement.

NASA's Cassini spacecraft spent a decade sailing around Saturn before running out of fuel and making a series of incredibly daring "Grand Finale,quot; dives through the planet's rings. Once he finished his dives, his last act was to destroy himself by striking Saturn's atmosphere. The spacecraft continued to send data even as it was destroyed. The force of the impact with the atmosphere destroyed the machine.

Image Source: NASA / JPL / University of Arizona