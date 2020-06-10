Sarah Jessica Parker calls for "long overdue change,quot; amid protests

Sarah Jessica Parker you are using your platform to request a change.

Shortly after George FloydTuesday's funeral Sex and the city Star turned to social media to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Mr. Floyd is resting today," began his post. However, this historic march towards justice and equality, this unstoppable movement in his name and in countless others is alive and his collective heartbeat is much stronger than the fear that resists this inevitable and highly anticipated change. X, SJ ". Parker also shared images of the Black Lives Matter protests that have taken place across the country, including a poignant shot of protesters gathered on the Brooklyn Bridge and a collection of his protest posters.

The post received encouraging comments from some of its followers. "Thank you for sharing these thoughtful images that invoke emotion. We need to stand up, one and all," wrote one fan, followed by another who said, "Moved to tears to finally see the #BlackLivesMatter movement, thanks for the powerful photos." . Another fan commented, "He said brilliantly."