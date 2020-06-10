Santa Clara County Orders All Large Healthcare Providers to Offer Free COVID-19 Tests – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County on Wednesday ordered all major health care systems in the county to provide free coronavirus testing for all patients in high-risk categories, including people who regularly travel on public transportation. .

Dr. Sara Cody, County Public Health Officer, said that while many health care providers are already providing COVID-19 tests to their patients that must be evaluated immediately, the order now requires all acute care hospitals , and all clinics and urgent care centers operate by organizations that run an acute care hospital in the county or elsewhere to provide the test.

Under the order, larger healthcare systems will be required to evaluate:

All patients with symptoms of COVID-19

All patients who have had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19

All patients at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 because they work in front-line settings, travel regularly on public transportation, or have recently attended a mass meeting

"Just as we expect all healthcare providers to screen their patients for other communicable diseases and conditions that put their health at risk, healthcare providers should screen their patients for COVID-19," said Cody. in a prepared statement. "Many healthcare providers have already taken a step forward to meet this expectation, and we are grateful for their partnership as we all work to reduce serious illness and death from COVID-19."

County health officials say that while efforts to scale up tests have been hampered by a shortage of supplies, health care providers who are still experiencing a shortage of test supplies can now get help from the State Testing Task Force. Of California.

The order follows action by the State of California and the federal government to require health insurance companies to cover COVID-19 testing for their members.

"Without the involvement of all healthcare providers to ensure access to testing for those who need it most, we will not be able to protect the public from communicable diseases like COVID-19," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county's COVID. de Santa Clara -19 Evidence Officer in a statement. "As we continue to reopen activity in the community, ensuring that everyone has access to testing will be critical to keeping the community safe."

The county said there are more than 46 sites where residents can receive free COVID-19 tests and that during the past week, an average of 2,354 tests have been performed per day, although many more tests are needed.