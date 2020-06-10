San Bernardino woman killed after alleged street race with son ends in rollover accident – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – A San Bernardino man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and DUI after a street car accident that killed his mother, who was in a separate car.

San Bernardino police officers say Steven Strother Jr., 26, was driving a Buick Century just before 10:15 p.m. On Monday, when he engaged in a street race against his mother Algetta Strother, 54, who was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe, on 9th Street east of Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino.

As the Strothers allegedly ran, they both attempted to pass a Toyota Camry driven by 28-year-old Abelardo Flores. The Century collided with the Camry and the elderly Strother lost control of his Tahoe, which turned around and hit a tree, a standpipe, and then a light pole. She was kicked out of the Tahoe and pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger at the Tahoe, Patricia James, 21, of Buena Park, was injured and taken to a hospital.

Neither Flores nor his passenger were injured.

Police say speed and alcohol were factors in the fatal accident.

Strother Jr. is being held without bond for a violation of probation, according to information records from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Inmate. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Thursday.