Sam Worthington seen in Manhattan Beach with a third newborn son

Lara Bingle, the wife of the Avatar star, reportedly gave birth to a baby in mid-May after famed facialist Melanie Grant referred to her as a & # 39; new mother & # 39; in an Instagram post.

Sam Worthingtonthe family got a little bigger, after she and his wife Lara bingle she welcomed her third child into the world.

Last month it was reported that the Australian model may have given birth after famed facialist Melanie Grant described her as a "new mother" in an Instagram post and revealed that she had sent her some hand cream to celebrate the new arrival.

Lara and Sam confirmed the happy news when they left for Manhattan Beach, California, on Friday, June 5, with their two older children and a new baby.

The "Avatar"Star's wife confirmed last year that she was pregnant and expecting a third child, and told Vogue Australia:" I am going to have a child, early next year. He is my third child, and we are all very excited and very happy. "

"I think any addition brings joy and happiness to the family, but even more so when you can share it with the other children. It is a kids club in my house!"

Lara and Sam are also parents to their children Rocket, 5, and Racer, 3.