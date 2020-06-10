Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are men in kilts for Travel Show

Sam Heughan it's here to take you on a trip. The star of stranger has created and will star Men in kilts: a journey with Sam and Graham along with its costar Graham McTavish, a new reality travel series, eight half-hour episodes, is coming to Starz.

The new series will take viewers from "Scotland at Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and great clan dispute, to Inverness and the Culloden Battlefield, the site of a great battle and a well-known historical turning point. by fans of strangerThat shaped Scotland as we know it today, "Starz said in a statement.