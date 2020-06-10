Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are men in kilts for Travel Show

Sam Heughan it's here to take you on a trip. The star of stranger has created and will star Men in kilts: a journey with Sam and Graham along with its costar Graham McTavish, a new reality travel series, eight half-hour episodes, is coming to Starz.
The new series will take viewers from "Scotland at Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and great clan dispute, to Inverness and the Culloden Battlefield, the site of a great battle and a well-known historical turning point. by fans of strangerThat shaped Scotland as we know it today, "Starz said in a statement.
Men in kilts It is described as a celebration of Scottish history and culture, with Heughan and McTavish discovering their native country's heritage, meeting local artisans and experts, and experiencing "genuine moments of wonder and fascination,quot; as they share their travels with the public.
"The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they discover as they travel through the heart of Scotland makes Men in kilts: a journey with Sam and Graham a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the public, "said Christina Davis, president of original programming at Starz, in a statement." The series gives context and texture to Highland's life and history, woven together, just like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends. "
The series comes from Sony Pictures Television.
"We are very excited to take viewers on this epic adventure with Sam and Graham. Their bond of friendship and genuine curiosity about Scotland's rich culture will make the trip unforgettable for everyone," said Holly Jacobs, Executive Vice President of Alternative. and syndication programming for Sony Pictures Television, it said in a statement.
No release date was given. Check out the series and the land and sea trips the two take in the trailer above.