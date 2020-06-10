Safaree points to the big screen – watch her funny video

Safaree just told her fans that she is aiming for the big screen. Check out the post he shared on his social media account that made fans laugh.

‘I'm taking all the acting roles and scripts! Big screen time Young will be forged along the way! Hell grows "Safaree captioned her post.

Someone said, "Broooo, this is too much fun lmao," and another follower said, "It looks like a good show BUT we are going to need you to get a better costume stylist."

Another commenter said, "You hit the nail on the head with this one," and someone else posted this message: "@safaree haha, this is too good, I can't wait to see hilarious hahaha."

A commenter wrote: sa @safaree This is your lane! Acting skills have been developed … Go Deh "And someone else said," I can't wait that talented, I'm sure you know you can do anything and hit it. Especially if you dress like this. "

One follower posted: "Haha, too much fun, the real Jamaican came to play with the antics," and another commenter said, "Just seeing @safaree on a regular basis is entertaining. Now that he has a show, oh yes, I am." .

One person believes that "you will make women leave their men."

In other news, Safaree has been very vocal on social media these days and has been addressing the George Floyd case, among other important issues.

Safaree shared a new video on her social media account in which the police can be seen with George Floyd in custody and kicking him while he is in the car. Safaree is outraged as you can see from the message he shared on social media.

"So they put George Floyd in custody in handcuffs by hitting him in the police car and then they took him out to beat him a little bit more and drown him and kill him … sometimes I say it doesn't surprise me when I see things, but I am really surprised!

Fans were outraged in the comments.