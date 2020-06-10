Ryan Murphy and her husband are a couple of months away from receiving their third child.

WENN / FayesVision

Ryan Murphy He is about to be a father for the third time. Write a profile about your New York and Los Angeles homes for Architectural Digest, the creator of "American horror story"Subtly slipped the exciting news that he and her husband, photographer David Miller, are expecting their third child together.

Near the end of his article published on Tuesday, June 9, the man behind "Joy"He revealed that the new addition to his family will come sometime in August." But you wouldn't know, I feel an attack of color and lay and bright Magna-Tiles on the way, "he wrote." We are expecting another baby, a boy, in August. "

Murphy and Miller were married in 2012. They have since shared two children, Logan Phineas, 7, and Ford Theodore, 5, together.

Elsewhere in the article, Murphy reflected on the connection between their homes, their growing family, and their career. Speaking about the Spanish Colonial Revival house she bought from Diane Keaton, she said, "My husband, David Miller, and I moved into that house just before we were married, and we had our two children, Logan and Ford (now seven and five respectively), there. "

"And with family life came more color (children's toys are never tasteful beige) and more collections and just … more," the 54-year-old continued. "My career took off right at the time we had Logan, in 2012, and I went from one or two shows sometimes to sometimes 12. Those shows, too, were often colorful and baroque."

The news of the baby itself came more than six months after Murphy spoke of his son Ford being free of the neuroblastoma he was diagnosed with in 2018. When he presented an award to Dana Walden during the Variety & # 39; s Power of Women event in October 2019, he shared: "My baby had a tennis ball-sized tumor at 18 months that grew behind his abdominal wall and the doctor said it was bad."

"The first person I called was Dana, who is the godmother of Ford and of our oldest son, Logan. And Dana was immediately put into action just like her," said the writer. Noting that his son underwent six-hour surgery and years of intense testing, he added: "I have not yet recovered emotionally, to be honest. But Ford did. He turned five a week ago. And I am very proud to proclaim that you don't have cancer. "