Russian Army awards Almaz-Antey contract for new anti-aircraft defense systems

The Russian Defense Ministry has awarded a multi-year production agreement from state arms group Almaz-Antey for the new S-400 Triumf and S-350 Vityaz surface-to-air missile systems, according to a company press release.

"The Almaz-Antey Group and the Russian Defense Ministry have signed contracts for the delivery of three regiments of S-400,quot; Triumf "ground-to-air missile systems and four sets of S-350,quot; Vityaz "anti-aircraft missile systems. All the hardware will be delivered to the Russian Armed Forces no later than 2023, ”the company said.

Earlier this week, it was also reported that Turkey and Russia agreed to deliver the second batch of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

S-400 systems are capable of intercepting and destroying targets in the air at a distance of up to 400 kilometers (250 miles) and can simultaneously attack up to six targets. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruisers, and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations.

The latest Russian ground-to-air missile system developed by defense manufacturer Almaz-Antey for air defense on the battlefield, the S-350 is capable of striking targets within a maximum radius of 60 km and at a maximum altitude 30 km. . The S-350 is designed to combat aerodynamic and ballistic targets. An S-350 launcher carries 12 surface-to-air missiles.