Russia to unveil new version of Pantsir during massive military parade in Moscow

Russia plans to unveil its new advanced version of the "infamous,quot; Pantsir anti-aircraft missile system (AAGM) during the upcoming massive military parade on Moscow's Red Square.

President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to hold the Victory Day parade previously postponed on June 24, as Russia appeared to stabilize its coronavirus outbreak.

For the first time it will demonstrate the improved Pantsir short-range air defense (SHORAD) system, called Pantsir-S1M.

– Advertising –

The Pantsir-S1M air defense system is based on the Typhoon Kamaz-53958 chassis and is equipped with a new radar and advanced infrared electro-optical target tracking system. It is designed to provide protection against fixed and rotary wing combat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and high-precision weapons, including anti-ship and cruise missiles.

He also stated that the upgraded version of the Pantsir-S1M air defense missile and artillery system has acquired the ability to effectively hit all kinds of drones. The update work was carried out on the basis of experience gained during the Syrian and Libyan conflicts.

The range of the new missile has been increased to 30 kilometers.

According to Janes, the new variant can launch a new high-speed two-stage missile with extended range and improved target interception features, as well as the reference 57E6 two-stage missile. Both missiles use a two-stage configuration with a detachable boost stage and a passive second stage that lacks a mount. Instead, it depends on the kinetic energy imparted by the booster to achieve its goal.

The Russian Armed Forces are looking for a more advanced and cost-effective air defense system to replace the Pantsir anti-aircraft defense system (SA-22 as per NATO designation).

According to sources from the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Russian Army and Navy are not satisfied with the Pantsir complex and are looking for completely new air defense systems. For the military, the Pantsir air defense system proved to be too heavy, complex, and ineffective to protect against most potential threats. To protect ships in the coastal zone and in ports, the naval version of Pantsir has also become too expensive and ineffective.