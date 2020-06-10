Russell Simmons insists he is not a "monster" and does not victimize his accusers

WENN / FayesVision

Your interview at the & # 39; Breakfast Club & # 39; It provokes violent reactions from people including one of the Def Jam icon's accusers, Sil Lai Abrams, who previously criticized the show and accused them of being & # 39; deaf & # 39 ;.

Russell Simmons made an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" on Wednesday, June 10, to everyone's dismay. In the episode of the radio show, Simmons claimed that he never treated others inappropriately.

"I could never say that someone doesn't feel like a victim," said the Def Jam icon. "Thirty years ago … These stories are between twenty-five and forty years old. I can't say that someone doesn't feel victimized. I can tell you that I don't feel like I was victimized."

Speaking out his comments, Simmons, who also claimed that he was not a "monster" as people described him, explained, "And how can I say that? I did nine three-hour lie detector tests by two separate teachers." Polygraph. So I just want to share that. They're available to you. I just wanted to say that, and I don't know what else to say, other than feeling terrible. "

He also spoke if he saw "In the register"documentary that highlighted his accusers". I haven't seen it, but I'm aware, "Simmons shared." I know what I'm guilty of. And I've been unconscious, like a playboy, and today the title is appropriate for a womanizer. So I'm guilty of that. "

Their interview provoked violent reactions from people like one of Simmons' accusers, Sil Lai Abrams, who criticized the show and accused them of being "deaf." She tweeted, "Why? Why are you bringing water for this man? Why now? Why are you so deaf? You are all complicit in ensuring that black women's right to bodily autonomy continues to be denied. They are also apologists for rape. "

She added in other tweets on Wednesday, "Also @breakfastclubam, don't forget to include @deardrewdixon and @SheriSher_Bx in your invitation to come to your show to discuss @OnTheRecordDoc. Thank you."

In response to writer Morgan Jenkins calling "The Breakfast Club" "the worst," Abrams shared, "@breakfastclubam has Russell Simmons on his show * as we speak * to speak to a man credibly accused of rape and attempted sexual assault. promote your book. This is what we are facing, folks. The abject silencing and erasure of your survivors and their history of violence. "