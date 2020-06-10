Russell Simmons addresses sexual assault allegations: "I could never say that someone doesn't feel like a victim."

Music mogul Russell Simmons is opening up about the sexual assault allegations brought against him in the HBO documentary "On the Record." The documentary provides first-hand accounts of the rape allegations made against Russell by various women, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

In an interview with the Breakfast Club, Russell talks about how he felt when he heard the stories of these women.

"I could never say that someone doesn't feel like a victim," said Russell Simmons. "Thirty years ago … these stories are between 25 and 40 years old. I can't say that someone doesn't feel like a victim. I can tell you that I don't feel like I victimized them. "

She also explained that she has conducted nine separate lie detector tests to prove her innocence, but revealed that she told Oprah, who conducted the initial investigation, but then retired from her position as executive producer, who read reports from one of women and that he "believed him,quot;.

"It broke my heart when I read it," Russell said. “I never heard it, 30 years later, I read it and believed it. She said she got in the car and the car door closed and my first instinct was, ‘S ** t. Car doors were closed in 1990. Fuerte, Cadillacs. "

Russell continued, "From what I can tell, it was a misunderstanding because I believe him." But I also passed nine tests because I think they are 95% accurate. "

He further explained that he feels terrible for women who "may have felt victimized."

"I'm certainly not a monster or a victimizer," said Russell.

The documentary was released on HBO Max in late May and received a 100% rating on movie review site Rotten Tomatoes and an 85% rating on Metacritic.

This seems to be one of the few times Russell has addressed him. We will keep you informed of any updates.

