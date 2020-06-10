Riverside County reports additional COVID-19 deaths; San Bernardino, Ventura Report more cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside County reported additional deaths related to the new coronavirus on Tuesday, while San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported new cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 384 recently confirmed cases and nine more deaths, for a total of 9,590 cases and 365 deaths across the county.

Of the 220 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 71 were treated in intensive care units, although the county also reported that 5,466 people had recovered from the disease.

San Bernardino County reported 170 additional cases, with a total of 6,417 cases and 221 deaths across the county.

The county reported that approximately 3,767 patients had recovered from the disease.

Ventura County reported 40 new cases, with a total of 1,381 cases and 35 deaths. The county reported that it had 301 active cases under quarantine and 1,045 have been recovered.

The county said 39 people were hospitalized, with 12 in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday night, 140,709 Riverside County residents had been screened, 77,829 San Bernardino county residents had been screened, and 33,292 Ventura county residents had been screened.