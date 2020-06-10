Riots could erupt in the UK this summer due to a pandemic

The UK is at risk of major unrest erupting this summer due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a government scientific adviser warned.

Professor Clifford Stott predicts disruption on a scale not seen since the London riots of August 2011, if the police fail to take steps to quell possible unrest in the neighborhoods they serve.

Riots across London were sparked by the Mark Duggan police shooting.

Stott, a member of the Behavioral Science Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) subcommittee, said massive job losses and rising unemployment due to the coronavirus, as well as concerns about racial and economic inequality, may be factors that could fuel "confrontations,quot; "in the coming months.

A possible divide between the richest and poorest areas caused by local closings, if it takes effect, could also have an effect, warned Keele University professor of social psychology, who has advised the Interior Ministry on the strategy. of public order.







Speaking in a personal capacity during an interview with the AP news agency, he said: "If the police do not invest in building positive relationships between the police and the community now, there is a chance that serious and large public disorder will emerge this summer. .

"I think that at worst it is not inconceivable that we can have a disorder on a scale equivalent to August 2011.

"What we need to do is make sure we start addressing the underlying causes now, so that the conditions that led to the 2011 riots are not in place in the event of a precipitating incident."

In a nutshell, the most effective thing the police can do is put bobbies on the beat. "







Circumstances in the UK will change "considerably,quot; in the coming months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Professor Stott said, adding: "There are major inequality issues that, if not adequately addressed, could fuel a situation in the future during the summer months where confrontations take place. "

Localized blockades could become "very, very problematic,quot; for police officers if the rules mean that people living in poorer areas are more likely to face tighter restrictions than those in wealthy neighborhoods, he said.

Law enforcement has generally become "quite impossible now largely,quot; as closure measures are eased, aside from large-scale public meetings, the professor said.







The danger, he warned, is that some of the meetings are "probably very likely,quot; to be groups of young men on working-class farms that could then attract more police attention, adding: "I think that could create a circumstance when many young men I feel that what is happening to them is unfair.

"And where the police try to enforce that injustice, it could create a collapse in social cohesion and lead to a feeling of injustice in the police."

"We know that these factors are often drivers of social conflict."

Growing concerns about the "disproportionate,quot; use of Tasers against black people and people with mental health issues raised by police last month while investigating a series of incidents could also risk becoming a trigger for riots, he said. Professor Stott.

An increase in Covid-19 transmission rates forcing the country to be blocked again when people are "at a significant economic disadvantage,quot; could also "increase dissent over people's living conditions," he added.

When asked whether the allegations that Prime Minister Dominic Cummings' senior adviser violated the blockade could contribute to the unrest, Professor Stott said: "We are at a really crucial moment and the loss of confidence that the matter has brought about. Cummings has not helped maintain that grip, I think it's pretty clear. "

Essex Police Chief Ben-Julian Harrington, who directs the work of the Council of Chiefs of the National Police on Public Order and Security, said: "Police work within communities to combat crime and solve problems, informed by conversations and active participation.

"Where there are tensions, we work with communities to address concerns and respond sensitively. This will continue as restrictions continue to ease throughout the summer.

"We are also well prepared to respond to any increase in crime or disorder."