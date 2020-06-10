RHOA's Porsha Williams: KKK members hit me with rocks at age 6!

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams revealed that KKK members had hit her with rocks at age six.

"I was about six years old when I went to my first gear," Williams said. "It was here in Forsyth County, Georgia, and I was excited to go, of course, when I was a little boy, you can finally go to work with your grandfather, you hear he is doing all of this. We went out and I & # 39; I'm excited, again, innocent, singing the songs, & # 39; We Shall Overcome, "etc."

She continued: "We ran into the Klu Klux Klan, and they decided to protest our protest. They threw stones at us, actually hit me with one. They chased us all the way back to the buses, because we had a lot of people with us. they called the word n ​​and whatever else the KKK would call us. "

Watch Porsha tell her shocking story below.