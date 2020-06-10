Home Entertainment RHOA's Porsha Williams: KKK members hit me with rocks at age 6!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams revealed that KKK members had hit her with rocks at age six.

"I was about six years old when I went to my first gear," Williams said. "It was here in Forsyth County, Georgia, and I was excited to go, of course, when I was a little boy, you can finally go to work with your grandfather, you hear he is doing all of this. We went out and I & # 39; I'm excited, again, innocent, singing the songs, & # 39; We Shall Overcome, "etc."

