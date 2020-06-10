Reward Offered For Information On Suspects In A White Jeep That Shot Buena Vista MI Police Officer – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info)

$ 5,000

Buena Vista, Michigan

5:55 a.m.

may 31

– The National Police Association is announcing areward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of persons responsible for opening fire on an out-of-servicepolice officer aboutin

The officer was traveling east to Lapeer in the area of ​​25th not in uniform in his personal vehicle when he noticed a white Jeep Wrangler following him.

Approximately three or four men were observed inside the Jeep and multiple shots were fired at the officer. The officer was not injured and returned fire. The vehicle subsequently fled the area. The white Jeep Wrangler is believed to be a newer model. Police are searching for suspects as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this incident should call Michigan State Police Det. Soldier Antonio Taylor at 989-297-8657 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5424. The terms and conditions of the NPA rewards program can be reviewed here https://nationalpolice.org/rewards/. The National Police Association is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization with a mission to educate law enforcement supporters on how to help police departments achieve their goals. SOURCE National Police Association © 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related