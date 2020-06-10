Reward Offered For Information On Suspects In A White Jeep That Shot Buena Vista MI Police Officer – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
(DETROIT Up News Info) – The National Police Association is announcing a $ 5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of persons responsible for opening fire on an out-of-service Buena Vista, Michigan police officer about 5:55 a.m. in may 31.

The officer was traveling east to Lapeer in the area of ​​25th not in uniform in his personal vehicle when he noticed a white Jeep Wrangler following him.

Jeep wrangler

Approximately three or four men were observed inside the Jeep and multiple shots were fired at the officer.

The officer was not injured and returned fire. The vehicle subsequently fled the area.

The white Jeep Wrangler is believed to be a newer model.

Police are searching for suspects as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this incident should call Michigan State Police Det. Soldier Antonio Taylor at 989-297-8657 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5424.

The terms and conditions of the NPA rewards program can be reviewed here https://nationalpolice.org/rewards/.

The National Police Association is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization with a mission to educate law enforcement supporters on how to help police departments achieve their goals.

SOURCE National Police Association

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR