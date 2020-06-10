Reverend Sharpton calls NFL Goodell during praise of George Floyd – Up News Info San Francisco

HOUSTON (Up News Info SF) – During his fierce praise at Tuesday's funeral for George Floyd in Houston, the Rev. Al Sharpton called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on behalf of former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

FULL COVERAGE: GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTAS

"Oh, it's nice to see some people change their minds," said Sharpton. "The NFL chief said," Yes, maybe we were wrong. Soccer players perhaps had the right to protest peacefully. "Well, don't apologize; give Colin Kaepernick a job back!

Those gathered in the church cheered in response.

Sharpton went on to criticize Goodell's apology as "empty,quot;.

"Do you feel it? Then pay for the damage you did to the career you left. Porque Because when Colin got down on his knees, he took it for the families in this building! And we don't want an apology, we want it fixed," Sharpton said.

Kaepernick struck a deal with the NFL last year over claims that he was denied jobs because of his 2016 protests.

The terms of the payment, believed to be in the millions, were never released.

Last week, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made a call with Bay Area reporters to praise former quarterback Colin Kaepernick for trying to bring up the issue of racism and police brutality. with their protests during the national anthem.

"What I was doing was a big problem," Shanahan said of Kaepernick on Thursday. "Whether you disagree with how he did it or not doesn't matter. Three years have passed and there are still some people who don't understand what his message was. Too many people don't understand the message everyone has been giving for a long time, and Colin did. made him stronger than anyone. People should respect him a lot for that and admire him. "

Kaepernick protested police brutality and racism during the 2016 season with the 49ers by kneeling down during the national anthem. He was joined by several teammates and others throughout the league.