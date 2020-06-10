Rev. Al Sharpton: There is evil in high places!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

The Rev. Al Sharpton seized the opportunity to attack President Donald Trump during the George Floyd memorial service, saying there is "evil in high places."

"This was not just a tragedy, it was a crime," said Sharpton. "This is a time when we must understand that they are going to do everything possible to delay these tests to try to wear this family down. Until these people pay for what they did, we will be there with them." Because lives like George's don't matter until someone pays to take their own life. "

