Rev. Al Sharpton: There is evil in high places!

The Rev. Al Sharpton seized the opportunity to attack President Donald Trump during the George Floyd memorial service, saying there is "evil in high places."

"This was not just a tragedy, it was a crime," said Sharpton. "This is a time when we must understand that they are going to do everything possible to delay these tests to try to wear this family down. Until these people pay for what they did, we will be there with them." Because lives like George's don't matter until someone pays to take their own life. "

He continued: "Until we know that the price of black life is the same as the price of white life, we will continue to return to these situations over and over again … We are not fighting some disconnected incidents. We are fighting a problem institution systemic that has been allowed to permeate since we were brought to these shores. And we are fighting evil in high places. "