Restaurants, bars and gyms authorized to reopen indoor customers on Wednesday – Up News Info

Minnesota is taking the next step to reopen Wednesday, as restaurants, bars, and gyms can now cater to indoor customers.

Still, there are restrictions to decrease the spread of COVID-19. Bars and restaurants can only operate at half their capacity, while gyms must operate at 25% of their capacity. The use of face masks is recommended.

Pools and indoor recreation areas are also allowed to reopen on Wednesday. However, major concerts and sports venues remain closed under Governor Tim Walz's "Stay Safe Minnesota,quot; order.

Earlier this month, reduced capacity salons, hair salons, and tattoo parlors were allowed to reopen. Customers and workers must also wear face masks and other protective equipment.

In Minnesota, restaurants, bars and gyms were ordered closed in late March. Since then, restaurants have operated through takeaways and on the sidewalk, while gyms turned to virtual classes. Several restaurants have permanently closed in the middle of closing.