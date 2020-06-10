Restaurant in the Netherlands will use robots to help waiters

Robots are becoming new waiters serving food at a Chinese restaurant in the Dutch city of Renesse.

It occurs amid the coronavirus pandemic that has forced many places that welcome the public to adapt to the new regulations on distancing.

But Shaosong Hu, the owner of the Royal Palace restaurant, first saw the robot waiters serving food in China last fall and knew back then that he wanted them for his restaurant in Renesse.

When the restaurant reopens, the chefs will cook Chinese and Indonesian specialties with robots that will help with basic tasks.

"These robots can take over and serve our guests as additional helpers," said Leah Hu, the daughter of the owners of the Royal Palace.

Restaurants have been hard hit by the crisis and have been closed for more than two months.

"I hope people are more open to this idea because I also heard negative reactions, saying it makes it impersonal. Like saying that it is not a person, personal contact is gone," Leah Hu added.

Owners say they are not concerned about stealing a job from young people, as it is quite difficult to find staff in a rural area.