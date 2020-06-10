Reggie Bush deserves his return from Heisman after USC ends dissociation

USC plans to end its decoupling with Reggie Bush, sources tell ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.

More from Bonagura:

The timing occurs as a result of an NCAA Violations Committee rule, adopted in 2017, that limits any mandatory decoupling between an individual and a school to 10 years. The decoupling of Bush, which came as part of sweeping sanctions that included a two-year postseason ban, 14 unoccupied victories (including the 2004 BCS National Championship) and the loss of 30 scholarships, began on June 10, 2010. A Once the 10-year period has ended, in accordance with IOC procedures, the NCAA will no longer "supervise or enforce,quot; the decoupling and will give schools the freedom to decide how to proceed, either to extend the decoupling or terminate it. .

MORE: DeAndre Hopkins Explains Why He Doesn't Mention Clemson During NFL Intros

Due to the sanctions, USC was forced to remove Bush from his university. That meant no mentions of him were allowed, no images celebrating his career could be shown, and any record he set came with an asterisk. While he may have officially left, fans will forever retain the memories Bush created during his incredible career at USC.

His 2005 season is arguably one of the best in the history of college football. Bush finished with 2,890 all-purpose yards that season, and helped USC to a National Championship game (where they lost to Texas).

Att. Yards Half TD Rec. Yards TD 200 1740 8.7 sixteen 37 478 2

Bush ended up winning the Heisman Trophy that year, but the log books won't say that. That's because as part of the sanctions, Bush had to return his Heisman Trophy. He is the only player in NCAA history to do so.

When Bush's dissociation with USC ends, many fans feel it is time to return his Heisman Trophy as well.

Reggie Bush is the best college football player I have ever seen. Give him your Heisman Trophy back. – Adam Rank (@adamrank) June 10, 2020

Give Reggie Bush his Heisman back! – Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) June 10, 2020

Reggie Bush's dissociation from USC was always an incredibly silly pity. Good to see that ending. Heisman should apologize and return that award to him as well. – Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 10, 2020

MORE: College Football Predictions for 2020 Bowl Games

Given what Bush did, it is definitely time for the powers to rethink this decision.

Bush and his family accepted cash, travel expenses, and a house where his parents could live without rent for more than a year, and received $ 10,000 to furnish (according to research). Because the NCAA is finally considering allowing players to benefit from its name and likeness, this offense seems extremely small for punishment.

"If there's anyone to blame, it's the people who broke into our moms and dads' homes and said they were going to protect us and keep us safe," former USC chief LenBale White told the LA Times. angry at a child. Your shirt sold 1,000 times in a single day, and you have to borrow money from your teammates to get a dollar burger from Wendy's. Look, I don't blame Reggie at all, as much as he blames the superior calls, the people who are supposed to save us at the time. "

Bush's Heisman was never reissued to another player, so it is still acceptable to return it to him. Bush decided to voluntarily give up his Heisman before The Heisman Trust made the decision to take it off.

"While this decision is heartbreaking, I find comfort in knowing that the award was made possible thanks to the support and love of many," Bush said at the time. "Those are gifts that can never be taken away."

In 2013, the Washington Post discovered that Bush's Heisman is sitting in a storage unit:

The Trust no longer recognizes Bush as a Heisman winner and is secretive about the location of the trophy. Henning said the trophy has not been destroyed or reissued, but is in a storage unit in the New York City area, along with portraits and valuables for which the Trust no longer had space when he moved from Downtown Athletic Club.

It's finally time to get that trophy out of the warehouse and return it to Bush.