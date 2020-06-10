Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Sued Over Teacher's COVID-19 Dress Giveaway

A group of women allege in the class action lawsuit that the company's gift of "free teacher dresses,quot; was a marketing gimmick to get their personal information, something the company's attorney denies.

Reese Witherspoon's clothing company Draper James is being sued by a group of women in California for an April Instagram giveaway that got out of control. The company had offered to give teachers "free dresses,quot; during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was soon overwhelmed after nearly 1 million teachers entered their information for a free dress. After the company clarified that they only had 250 dresses to give away, the teachers turned against them en masse online. Now, a group of those teachers allege in the class action lawsuit that it was all a marketing gimmick to get their personal information, something the company's attorney denies. On April 2, Draper James posted to his more than 760,000 followers on Instagram that he would offer teachers a free gown for their hard work during the pandemic. "Dear teachers, we want to thank you. During the quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress," read the caption.

The announcement included the disclaimer: "Offer valid while supplies last: Winners will be notified on Tuesday, April 7." To enter, teachers had to complete a form that, according to the lawsuit, requested their "contact information, but also confidential identification information of education employees, including photos of their school IDs, grade level and subjects they teach, as well as their name and school status. " However, many more teachers requested the free attire than the company apparently expected. The New York Times reported at the time that the gift form crashed almost immediately, and by the time the application was closed, nearly 1 million teachers had requested a free dress. The problem? Draper James only had 250 dresses to give away, according to the Times report and the lawsuit. The fact that only 250 dresses were given away was mentioned in the press coverage of the giveaway, as a story in the New York Post, and the original Instagram mentioned that supplies were limited. However, the good press the brand had obtained from the raffle soon turned into outrage, and people were MAD.

Boycott Draper James and Reese Witherspoon because she rejected the offer to get a free dress for the teachers. Now there are only 250 teachers and a 30% discount to rest. I call BS. #ReeseWitherspoon #draperjames

The brand offered teachers who did not win a dress a 30% discount, according to the New York Times, but did not quell the outrage.

The teachers in all my Facebook groups are angry, so I'm glad it's not just me who got discouraged by all of this. Draper James completely misrepresented the giveaway, and I wish they were honest from the start. I will never be a customer 🤷🏽‍♀️

Now, a class action lawsuit alleges that the giveaway was not just a misstep that got out of control, but a "false and misleading,quot; lottery, and that Draper James could use personal information to potentially turn applicants into new clients. The lawsuit notes that, by context, Draper James sold approximately 150,000 dresses in 2019, so the raffle greatly expanded its customer database. "Even if only a small percentage of these consumers used the Defendants' discount or responded to their subsequent promotions, the Defendants would continue to make more of these new customers than they would in the estimated cost of their offer, thus converting what the Defendants – a charitable gesture in a money-making strategy to improve their image while developing a list of clients to exploit and earn money at the time of this national crisis, all at the expense of educators who are on the front lines of this crisis, "says the lawsuit. In his response, an attorney for Draper James called the lawsuit unsubstantiated. "This lawsuit is an unfair attempt to exploit Draper James' good intentions to honor the community of teachers by giving away hundreds of free dresses," Theane Evangelis said in a statement to News. Evangelis added that the original Instagram post clearly revealed the fact that supplies were limited "and not the basis for a lawsuit." "Draper James hopes to defend this case, continue his efforts to recognize the extraordinary contributions made by teachers during this time of need, and be vindicated in court," Evangelis said. Since news of the lawsuit broke, some women on social media are now defending Draper James and speaking out against the legal action.

@draperjames on behalf of all the teachers I know, thanks for the giveaway. Fyi SORRY FOR THE ACTIONS OF OTHERS. #itswasntus #welovereese

"Who would have thought that the world was so full of Karens that they would complain and sue someone trying to do something charitable," wrote one person.