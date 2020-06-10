Reel Suspects Boards Uruguayan Horror "Al Morir La Matinee" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based sales comel Reel Suspects added the horror between Uruguay and Argentina When La Matinee Dies (English title TBD) to their lineup ahead of Cannes Virtual Marche.

Directed by Maximiliano Contenti, the Spanish-language film is set in a Montevideo movie theater (remember that?), After the events after a silent killer enters the final screening of the venue. The young person in charge of the projection will have to face the threat of saving her life and that of the current audience. Luciana Grasso and Ricardo Islas lead the cast.

Contenti has directed several short films and documents, and has been directing his Uruguay-based production team Yukoh Films since 2013. He is also currently in production for musical documentaries. Montevideo Hot Club.

Retina was written by Manuel Facal and produced by Contenti with Lucia Gaviglio, Alina Kaplan, Daniel Pensa and Miguel Rocca.

Reel Suspects will also continue sales efforts on titles that include My name is baghdad, who won the Generation 14plus International Jury Grand Prix at this year's Berlinale.