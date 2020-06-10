Reddit replaces Alexis Ohanian with the first member of the black board

Alexis OhanianThe seat on the Reddit Board of Directors has been filled.

On Wednesday Reddit announced that Michael Seibel He has been selected to replace Ohanian, making him the first black board member of the social networking site. Seibel is a partner of the Y Combinator startup accelerator and serves as CEO of the YC startup accelerator program, which helped launch Reddit in 2005.

"Today, we are delighted to announce that Michael Seibel will join the Reddit Board of Directors," read a statement from Reddit. "In addition to his vast experience guiding companies in every part of the technology sector, Seibel has consistently promoted diversity and inclusion in the startup world."

Siebel expressed her enthusiasm for the new role. "I want to thank (CEO and co-founder of Reddit) Steve (Huffman), Alexis and the entire Reddit board for this opportunity, "he said in a statement." I've known Steve and Alexis since 2007 and have been a Reddit user ever since. "