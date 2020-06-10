Reddit replaces Alexis Ohanian with the first member of the black board

Alexis OhanianThe seat on the Reddit Board of Directors has been filled.
On Wednesday Reddit announced that Michael Seibel He has been selected to replace Ohanian, making him the first black board member of the social networking site. Seibel is a partner of the Y Combinator startup accelerator and serves as CEO of the YC startup accelerator program, which helped launch Reddit in 2005.
"Today, we are delighted to announce that Michael Seibel will join the Reddit Board of Directors," read a statement from Reddit. "In addition to his vast experience guiding companies in every part of the technology sector, Seibel has consistently promoted diversity and inclusion in the startup world."
Siebel expressed her enthusiasm for the new role. "I want to thank (CEO and co-founder of Reddit) Steve (Huffman), Alexis and the entire Reddit board for this opportunity, "he said in a statement." I've known Steve and Alexis since 2007 and have been a Reddit user ever since. "
He continued, "During this time period, I have seen Reddit become part of the core structure of the Internet and am excited to help provide advice and guidance as Reddit continues to grow and address the challenges of bringing community and membership to more Audience." wide. "
This news comes days after Ohanian announced that he would resign from Reddit and urged the company to fill his position with a black candidate. "Fifteen years ago I co-founded Reddit as a place for people to find community and a sense of belonging," said the tech mogul. "The right thing must be done a long time ago."
Ohanian, who shares daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with wife Serena WilliamsHe then explained that he believes his decision will bring positive change.
"I mean that as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks him, 'What did you do?'" Ohanian said. "So I resigned as a member of the Reddit board of directors. I urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future earnings on my Reddit actions to serve the black community, primarily to curb racial hatred."
In addition to announcing his resignation, Ohanian shared that he had made a charitable contribution to Colin Kaepernick& # 39; Know Your Rights & # 39 ;, which strives to advance the liberation and well-being of black and brown communities.
"And I'm starting with a $ 1 million pledge to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp," Ohanian concluded. "I think resignation may actually be an act of leadership by the people in power right now and for all who are fighting to fix our broken nation, don't stop."
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."