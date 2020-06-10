Reddit Names Y Combinator CEO Michael Seibel as Alexis Ohanian's Replacement

Reddit has appointed Y Combinator CEO Michael Seibel to its board of directors. In addition to running the well-known throttle, Seibel also co-founded live streaming company Justin.tv before it was transformed into Twitch. Justin.tv was one of the first recipients of Y Combinator's starting money through the accelerator startup pool, as was Reddit. (Seibel also co-founded Socialcam and sold it to Autodesk in 2012).

Seibel is replacing co-founder and board member Alexis Ohanian, who resigned from the company's board of directors last week and asked to be replaced by a black candidate. Seibel was Y Combinator's first black partner before becoming CEO, and has supported a number of initiatives to increase diversity in the tech industry, including BlackTech4BlackLives and Black Tech Weekend.

"I want to thank Steve, Alexis and the entire Reddit board for this opportunity. I have known Steve and Alexis since 2007 and have been a Reddit user ever since, "Seibel said in a statement." During this time period, I have seen Reddit become part of the core structure of the Internet and am excited to help provide mentoring and mentoring as Reddit continues to grow and address the challenges of bringing the community closer together and belonging to a broader audience. "

Reddit is taking steps to tackle racism and hate speech on its platform

Ohanian resigned from Reddit, where he was a board member but was not involved in day-to-day operations, amid a broader conversation about the platform's stance on racism and hate speech and ways to advance diversity and combat racial injustice in the technology industry. The conversation started after the publication of Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, which addressed the murder of George Floyd and the ongoing protests against police brutality and racism, in which the executive director said the Reddit community "does not tolerate hatred, racism and violence. "

The note sparked criticism from former CEO Ellen Pao, who characterized Huffman's words as hypocritical. "Much of what is happening now is at your feet," Pao said of Huffman's failure to ban hate speech and moderate or eliminate its most toxic communities. "You can't say BLM when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hatred all day long."

I'm forced to call you: you should have closed the_donald instead of amplifying it and its hatred, racism and violence. Much of what is happening now is at your feet. You can't say BLM when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hates it all day long https://t.co/VN5XCiYp5g – Ellen K. Pao (@ekp) June 2, 2020

Numerous subreddits went dark earlier in the week to honor Floyd and further protest Reddit's handling of racism. Many moderators of prominent subreddits echoed Pao's comments and called on Huffman for failing to take action against hateful communities like the pro-Trump r / The_Donald subreddit and others. "Reddit has harbored racists as a policy for years," read a note published by r / NFL moderators. (For a deeper look at Reddit's controversial volunteer-based moderation story, read the dedicated column on it. The edge’S Interface here.)

Ohanian did not comment on his co-founder's mandate when he left the board. But he did say that leaving the directory "has been doing the right thing for a long time." He went on to say that he would use his future earnings on Reddit actions "to serve the black community, primarily to curb racial hatred," and that he was donating $ 1 million to the former player and activist Know Your Rights Camp educational organization. NFL Colin Kaepernick.

I resigned as a reddit board member, urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I will use future earnings on my Reddit actions to serve the black community, primarily to curb racial hatred, and I & # 39; m starting with a promise of $ 1M to @ kaepernick7’S @yourrightscamp – Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

Huffman acknowledged the criticism late last week in a separate note announcing Ohanian's decision to resign. "Earlier this week, I wrote an email to our company to address this crisis and some ways Reddit will respond. When we shared it, many of the responses said something like, "How can a company that has faced user racism on its own platform over the years take that position credibly?" Huffman said. “These questions, which I know come from a place of real pain and that I take very seriously, are truly a statement: there is an unacceptable gap between our beliefs as a person and a company, and what you see in our content policy. "

Huffman said at the time that in addition to honoring Ohanian's wishes to be replaced by a black candidate, the company would also update its content policy to "include a vision for Reddit and its communities to aspire, a statement on hate, context. for the rules and the principle that Reddit should not be used as a weapon. " Reddit plans to do so in the coming months after gathering comments from moderators.