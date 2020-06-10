Recording Academy announces changes to the 2021 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy has announced new changes that will affect the 2021 Grammy Awards.

In a press release obtained by E! News, The Academy announced updates for the Best New Artist category, Latin, R,amp;B and rap fields, nomination review committees and more.

"I am excited to announce our latest changes as we are constantly evaluating and evolving our Awards process to ensure that the GRAMMY Awards are inclusive and reflect the current state of the music industry," Recording President and Acting President / CEO Academy Harvey Mason Jr. shared in a statement. "The Academy accepts carefully revised proposals for rule changes from members of the music community throughout the year and, if accepted, ultimately ratifies at our annual Board meeting, a process we are proud to have continued in this challenging year. "

"As a peer-driven and peer-voted award, members of the music community are directly involved in the growth and preservation of the GRAMMY process," Director of Recording Academy Awards Bill Freimuth additional. "Every year we receive a series of rule change proposals from artists, producers and composers asking us to reevaluate our process to better reflect the current state of the music industry and how it has evolved in the past 12 months."