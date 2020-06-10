Rebellion is sometimes necessary for change

WENN / Nicky Nelson

Completing a guest column for Variety, the co-host of & # 39; Strahan, Sara & Keke & # 39; He admits that he has been waiting for a revolution like the one that caused George Floyd's death all his life.

Up News Info –

Keke Palmer He is happy that he is breaking the rules to campaign for racial justice because he has long been waiting for "a revolution."

The actress and singer delved into her fight for change in a guest column for Variety, revealing that she was once afraid to speak.

"I like to follow the rules and do what they tell me to do," Palmer wrote. "As a child, these rules stick with you. But even at a young age, they taught me to question things that didn't seem right to me."

But the 26-year-old has realized that sometimes it is necessary to rebel against the rules.

"Sometimes going against authority is the only remedy for change, especially when we have seen, all too often, authority figures jump the line," he added. "So where do you draw the line? How do you know how to draw the line? Is there a line?"

His statement comes as the protests following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man murdered by police on May 25 in Minnesota, continue to sweep across the United States and have also spread across the world.

And the "Hustlers"Star, who has attended recent protests in Los Angeles, also shares that she has been waiting for a national movement like this.

"I have expected a revolution, I think, all my life," he adds. "I feel like this is for many millennials; ever since, messages about following the rules and staying online have become calls to stand up and get others to support you, challenge authority and acknowledge different life experiences while they get together with others who are like- "wrote Palmer.

<br />

"I truly believe that everything that has brought us to this moment has prepared us for a revolution and a revelation: the dismantling and rebuilding of a system that is better, more equitable, and representative of the people it claims to represent."