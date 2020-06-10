Rasheeda Frost praises a father who started a skincare company because of his daughter

Rasheeda Frost praises a man who started a skincare business because of his daughter's sensitive skin to help families with problems like his own. Check out the Boss Lady post.

D @DelDaKing started @BombdAesthetics to show their daughters if there is no way, make way. This is incredible, "Rasheeda wrote in his post.

Someone said, "Rasheeda, that crab claw recipe is so good." Please make more recipes, "and another follower posted this:" I love their soap and their excellent customer service. Thank God for giving them the heart to help heal people's skin. "

Another follower posted, "Isn't that how blacks are? We are always leading the way. I love us," and one commenter said, "You are really nice to promote this man's work!"

Apart from this, Rasheeda said she voted and posted this message: ‘Follow me and my bun got our vote! #vote #change # letyourvoice heard that the polls closed at 7 p.m. ’

People praised his youth and said he is definitely aging backwards. Someone said, "You look younger and younger each year with yourself."

A commenter said: ‘Girl, why do you look so young? @rasheeda "and someone else posted this:" You look like your 12, maybe 15 if you tilt your head "#BlackDontCrack,quot;.

A follower said: 'I don't do this often, but ……… You are so beautiful and respectful', and another commenter posted this message: '@rasheeda, what are you doing to keep your skin so young? ??? & # 39;

Someone else wrote: ‘You look so cute! You don't get old boss! I thought you were a teenager ….. @rasheeda keep doing your thang. "

Apart from this, Rasheeda's husband Kirk Frost shared a message that impressed him about the George Floyd case. It is the fact that he called his mother just before his death.

As you know Kirk lost his mother and this is a delicate subject for him.



