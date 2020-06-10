Raptors F-22 of the US Air Force. USA Russian Tu-95 bombers intercepted

Stealth Fighters F-22 Raptor of the US Air Force USA They intercepted Russian Tu-95 bombers that entered the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone early this morning, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Details were given in a June 10 press release, to announce that the F-22 Raptors, supported by the KC-135 Stratotankers and the E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, completed two interceptions of Russian front bomber formations. to the Alaskan coast.

The first formation consisted of two Tu-95 bombers, accompanied by two Su-35 fighter jets and an A-50 early warning and control aircraft, 20 nautical miles off the coast of Alaska.

The second formation consisted of two Tu-95 bombers supported by an A-50 and reached 32 nm. The Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and at no time entered the sovereign airspace of the United States.

"Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, NORAD remains prepared and ready to defend the homelands 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year," said General Terrence J. O ' Shaughnessy, Commander of NORAD. "On several occasions, we have intercepted several Russian aircraft operating near Alaska and will continue to conduct air patrols to protect the approaches of our nations. I offer that level of detail to illustrate the point at which we will continue to execute our homeland defense missions with the same ability and capability that we always bring to the fight. That doesn't happen by luck. It happens because we take deliberate, and sometimes difficult, steps to ensure that we can carry out our missions flawlessly. ”

In recent days, United States Air Force bombers have also flown near Russia's borders. B-1B Lancer bombers from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, carried out a long-range Bomber Task Force strategic mission across Europe and the Black Sea region on May 29.