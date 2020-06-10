Rachel Adedeji leaves Hollyoaks after questions about discrimination – Up News Info

Lime Pictures has confirmed that Hollyoaks Actress Rachel Adedeji leaves a few days after raising questions about racial discrimination in Channel 4 soap.

The All3Media-owned company said Adedeji delivered its notice last year, meaning its decision to leave was before it was made public with concerns about the treatment of various cast members.

Lime said: "Rachel made the decision to leave Hollyoaks to look for other opportunities early last year that saddened us Hollyoaks since she is one of the main cast members on the show.

However, the notification period allowed the writers time to give Lisa Loveday an extremely exciting exit story. Viewers will see this story later this year, as its closing scenes were filmed shortly before closing. "

The Adedeji representative added: “It had always been our intention for Rachel to leave the program after a period of time. She loved her time in Hollyoaks and the exit story was discussed openly with the producers and her together, in a collaborative format. "

Lime is investigating his claims, which included the accusation that the cast members were referred to as "black" by a high-ranking figure on the production team, and black women were "forced to dramatically change their hair" for fear of that the spectators "were not able to distinguish them".

The company said it was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the issues raised by Adedeji and others, adding: "Lime Pictures strives to have zero tolerance for racism or any form of discrimination in all of its shows, but it is clear that we have more Work to be done. "