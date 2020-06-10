Quibi adds Chromecast support for watching shows on a big screen

Quibi streaming service has updated its iOS app to support streaming to a TV with Google Chromecast. The update, released Tuesday, comes a couple of weeks after Quibi added AirPlay support, which at the time marked the first way to stream its shows and other short videos beyond a mobile screen. As of Tuesday night, the Android version of the app, which was last updated on May 20, still doesn't seem to support Chromecast streaming.

Quibi has had a somewhat difficult launch since its launch in early April amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While shelter-in-place requests have meant a huge increase in the number of people staying and using streaming services, Quibi's marketing has failed to reach the general public, and it appears that very little of its content is taking off.

The app had 1.7 million downloads in its first week, but that was largely thanks to free subscription promotions, and co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has since blamed the pandemic for the company's early woes, saying The New York Times, "I attribute everything that went wrong to the coronavirus." The app had less than 1.5 million subscribers in early May, he told the NYT.

Part of the reason for the lukewarm launch of Quibi is the various restrictions it imposed on its application, such as not allowing users to capture or record programs from the application to share on social networks. Another missing feature was the lack of TV broadcast; At launch, Quibi was only available on mobile devices.

Sure we designed Quibi to go, but these days visiting the family room is like a day trip … so AirPlay support is available for iOS in Quibi 1.3. Also working hard on Chromecast, which will be available in June. – Tom Conrad (@tconrad) May 26, 2020

It took the company over a month to launch AirPlay support. And now, almost two months after launch, we are also receiving Chromecast support. But the company has yet to release dedicated Quibi apps for Amazon Fire, Roku, or any other streaming platform. Right now, the only way to stream Quibi on the big screen is to use a mirror feature from Apple or Google.