Queensland, New Zealand travel bubble

Air New Zealand is involved in the discussions, which could see flights operating between New Zealand, Brisbane, Cairns, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast.

It comes a day after New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters raised the idea, suggesting that the country would welcome visitors from states in Australia that have managed to keep coronavirus cases low.

Air New Zealand is looking to open flights between some travel centers in Queensland and Tasmania. (AP)

"Instead of being confined or restricted by states that are not succeeding with COVID-19, why don't we just deal with Tasmania, for example, and Queensland, and start there?" Peters suggested: according to Things.

Previously, Mr. Peters told Nine: "Before we closed the closure, we were talking about getting out of it and having a bubble of success between the two countries."

"But we have run into the obstacle of federalism, so to speak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expects a travel bubble to open between Australia and New Zealand, but only when coronavirus cases are low. (Getty)

"It is very clear that Tasmania is ready to go and we should start, frankly."

"Let's not limit movement between our two countries based on the slowest state in Australia."

New Zealand Minister Jacinda Arden told a local radio station that the situation was in the hands of Australia, as individual states are fighting to close the border.

"(Prime Minister Scott Morrison) actually left it open," Ardern said.

"We have said that it is an Australian issue, we are not necessarily determining that it has to be across the country."