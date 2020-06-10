Puppy demand increased 400% during Covid-19 – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – More people spend time at home, leading to a 400 percent increase in demand for puppies.

Animal shelters and breeders are trying to handle the overload of inquiries from potential dog owners.

This led to a shortage of puppies in England and the USA. USA

New York shelters say thousands of people are on waiting lists.

Due to a shortage of donations, rescue organizations say people should only bring a pet if they can care for it after they return to work.

