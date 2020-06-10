Protesters gather in Hollywood to honor George Floyd during his funeral – Up News Info Los Angeles

– When George Floyd was buried in Houston, Angelenos gathered in Hollywood to honor his life.

Outside the iconic Laugh Factory, hundreds of people gathered at the intersection of Laurel Ave and Sunset Blvd to commemorate Floyd and to protest racial equality.

"Every day blacks feel uncomfortable," said one of the organizers.

Organizers said they have seen some hopeful signs of change in the past week, but the job is barely over and being an activist solely on social media is not enough.

"Social media is great," they said, "but just as their feet are on our necks as black individuals, we have to push them again."

A diverse crowd joined in hoping for what to come.

"We are listening to each other, and the change is going to come out of this same movement," said the other organizer.

When protesters demonstrated, some of the boards fell from the windows of businesses in the area. Business owners said they are ready to get their stores back to normal.

"Tomorrow we will sit down with the managing partners and make a decision," said Michael Benz, owner of Flasher & Ash. "We want to go back to business."