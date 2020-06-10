Protesters demolish Christopher Columbus statue at Minnesota state capitol – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A group of protesters tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus on Wednesday in front of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.

The statue fell just after 5 p.m. to applause. Protesters say Columbus was responsible for the Native American genocide, and that it was time for the statue to leave.

John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, says officials were aware of the plan to remove the statue. Minnesota State Patrol soldiers were also available prior to the overthrow to inform protesters of the correct way to request the removal of the statues.

The move came as Governor Tim Walz announced his plan to convene a special legislative session this Friday, focused on police reform and economic recovery.

This is part of a wave of actions against historical monuments across the country and parts of Europe that are connected to racism and slavery, fueled by protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.