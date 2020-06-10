Production of the iPhone 12 will begin in July before a planned launch in the fall

Apple's iPhone 12 will be the first iPhone model to include 5G support.

The iPhone 12 will likely launch in October, although some iPhone 12 Pro models could be delayed until November.

Production of the iPhone 12 is slated to begin in July.

Amid a series of rumors about the launch of Apple's iPhone 12, a new report from Digitimes (via Looking for Alpha) claims that production of the iPhone 12 is slated to begin in July. The post also adds that Engineering Validation Testing (EVT) on the next-generation iPhone will end later this month. As a point of reverence, the EVT phase of iPhone development concludes once Apple delves into the iPhone's precise design and feature set that it plans to ship to consumers. Simply put, the iPhone's design and testing process, which was delayed a bit due to the coronavirus, appears to be back to normal.

As for when Apple's iPhone 12 will hit stores, that remains in the air. While it's safe to assume Apple will unveil its iPhone 12 lineup at a special media event in September, we've seen reports that the devices may not arrive until October. Even in a scenario where some iPhone 12 models hit stores in late September or early October, there are rumors that some iPhone 12 Pro models may be delayed until November or December.

Putting aside the iPhone 12 release schedule, Apple's next line of iPhone will be ambitious, to say the least. This year, Apple plans to launch four different iPhone models, all with OLED displays. In total, Apple's iPhone 12 lineup this year will include two iPhone Pro models in 6.1 and 6.7-inch form factors. The non-Pro iPhone 12 models, meanwhile, will ship with 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch displays.

The most important feature of Apple's next-generation iPhone line will be the inclusion of 5G support. Although some Android phone manufacturers launched devices with 5G connectivity months ago, those devices came at a time when 5G coverage was far from expansive. Since then, the nation's top operators have aggressively expanded 5G support across the country. In turn, the inclusion of 5G in the iPhone 12 may generate more updates than what Android manufacturers experienced earlier this year.

As for other iPhone 12 features to expect, Apple's iPhone 12 Pro models feature a LiDAR sensor, improved optical zoom, and other camera enhancements. Meanwhile, all iPhone 12 models will likely feature improved low-light camera performance. A particularly intriguing rumor claims that the iPhone 12 may even allow users to shoot videos in portrait mode.

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro models are also expected to have 120Hz ProMotion displays, a technology that will allow for better responsiveness and even smoother scrolling compared to previous models.

Additionally, the entire Apple iPhone 12 lineup will feature improved speakers that will be 10-15% stronger, improved cellular speeds and Wi-Fi, and last but not least, Apple's next-generation Ax processor. .

As a final point, the design language of the iPhone 12 will be slightly different from that of its predecessors. According to a series of leaks, the iPhone 12's form factor will have more rectangular edges and will somewhat remind you of the iconic iPhone 4 design that Apple released almost 10 years ago.

Image Source: EverythingApplePro, YouTube