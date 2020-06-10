Prince Andrew, one of four FBI Britons, wants to ask about pedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew is one of four Brits the FBI wants to question about his relationship with pedophile friend of royalty Jeffrey Epstein.

Agents have paid "increasing interest,quot; on Epstein's links to the UK after two of his victims claimed that the girls were trafficked to and from here.

In addition to the Duke of York, Epstein's alleged "lady,quot;, Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, and two other British women are believed to have potentially useful information.







A source said the claims included that "he was flying girls from the United Kingdom to abuse them, as well as Virginia Giuffre's accusation that she was trafficked to London for sex."

Giuffre has claimed in the United States court that Epstein took her around the world, including once, in March 2001, to have sex in London with the prince, who vehemently denied her accusation.

Epstein's victim Maria Farmer claimed he took "at least two,quot; girls to the United States on his private plane, assisted by a British woman he calls a "key conspirator."

Epstein, 66, committed suicide in prison in August. He was detained on suspicion of trafficking in minor girls for sexual intercourse.







The 60-year-old Andrew is said to have had the least interaction with Epstein compared to the three women who spent years near the convicted sex offender.

The source said: "Because of the shame in law enforcement that Epstein escaped justice for so long, no stone is being removed."

Previously reported, the FBI is investigating Maxwell and others related to the financier. Sources say the main focus of the investigation is British high society and other "people who facilitated,quot; Epstein's allegedly illegal behavior.

Maxwell, who has not been seen in public for several years, has not been charged with criminal wrongdoing.

She has been accused in several civil cases in the United States of acting as Epstein's "mistress,quot;, which she has denied. The other two women are seen exclusively as witnesses and both live in the UK.

The United States Department of Justice has submitted a request for Mutual Legal Assistance to the British government. It is an attempt to compel the prince to provide a statement.

An MLA allows cooperation between countries when evidence needs to be gathered in a criminal investigation.

If the Home Office approves it, the FBI could ask Andrew to go to a UK court to testify under oath as a witness.

The FBI declined to comment.