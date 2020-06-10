Preity Zinta gives her husband a new look during quarantine

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016 and the actress has since happily settled down in marriage. Occasionally she keeps posting photos and videos with her husband to give her fans a glimpse of what's going on in her personal life. During the shutdown as well, Preity has been sharing different things that keep her busy, from cooking South Indian delights to spending time with her most beloved husband, the actress is surely having fun. Today, Preity gave another insight into her quarantined life. The actress published a video clip where she is seen cutting Gene.

This is not the first pair of celebrities to do so. Before them, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also posted something similar, while Alia Bhatt also received a haircut from boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor during the quarantine. Well, it seems like blocking is adding an extra dose of romance to relationships.

I know you really trust me when you let me cut your hair ðÂŸ¤ © I hope it goes well otherwise … I don't even want to think about it. Pls beg Mr. Goodenough to cut Goodenough ðÂŸ¤Âž hair #patiparmeshwar #Haircut #quarantine #ting pic.twitter.com/sL5O3WbmRe – Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 10, 2020

Preity captioned the post as: "I know you really trust me when you let me cut my hair. I hope everything turns out well otherwise … I don't even want to think about it." Pls beg Mr. Goodenough to cut Goodenough's hair.