Porsha Williams is grateful for all that Hosea helps the organization received these days

Porsha Williams publicly shared her gratitude on her social media account for everything the Hosea Helps organization received. In case you don't know, Hosea Helps is open year round and provides quality human services every week. All the services are free.

Check out Porsha's post on her social media account.

‘Thank you @fruitsnrootz for sending over 20 boxes of tropical fruit to @ 4hosea! Buy a box of delicious mangoes to support orphans in Ghana! For every box sold, 50% goes to build a school for disadvantaged / orphaned children in Ghana 🇬🇭 We appreciate your help as @ 4hosea continues to feed our community 7 days a week. How can you support @fruitsnrootz and @ 4hosea? Buy delicious mangoes and donate by visiting 4hosea.org. #mangomovement, "Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: Puedo I can see you all going there on a # rhoa trip … missionary work and seeing the world! You are great, "and a commenter posted this message:" Shoot me a message if you need to stay home, no catch! "

Another commenter posted this: "Porsha has entered the lane she was meant to be in. Very proud of her," and someone else said, "Beautiful spirit … with a matching exterior !!! I love you. Mrs. Pretty😍 @ porsha4real ".

Another follower said: ‘@ porsha4real. I have seen nothing but growth since the first day of you entering your platform. I admire your effort to be better every day. You have been shining, girl, and I want to thank you not only for being a pretty face and a busted body figure for our brunette girls, but for being a great spiritual and educated woman for our girls, including me to look up too. You rock my sister and you keep shining … See you mom. "

Someone else posted this: ‘Someone needs a legitimate spin-off on defense and social justice. Positive change and entertainment your name is Porsha! Ahem @bravoandy, go ahead. "

It's also worth noting that one of the things Porsha wanted was for her late grandfather and father to be proud of her. Fans said he is definitely successful regarding this goal that he set for himself.



