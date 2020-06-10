Pompeo's aide who promoted the sale of Saudi weapons put pressure on the inspector general

WASHINGTON – A senior State Department official who helped Secretary of State Mike Pompeo avoid a freeze in Congress on arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates pressured the agency inspector general to abandon an investigation into if that effort was illegal, the former inspector general said. lawmakers, according to a transcript released Wednesday.
The senior official, Marik String, now the department's chief attorney, was the acting head of the agency's political-military affairs office in early 2019 when Mr. Pompeo and his aides tried to find a way to bypass Congress. with the sale of 22 lots of ammunition worth $ 8.1 billion, many of them made by Raytheon. Lawmakers from both parties had delayed the sale because the Persian Gulf nations had been using American-made weapons in an air war in Yemen that has killed thousands of civilians.
President Trump fired State Department inspector general Steve A. Linick last month at the behest of Mr. Pompeo. Three Congressional committees are investigating whether Mr. Pompeo made the recommendation to retaliate for consultations related to the secretary Mr. Linick was overseeing. Mr. Linick had opened at least two such inquiries: one on the sale of weapons and the other on the possible misuse of agency employees for the benefit of Mr. Pompeo and his wife, Susan Pompeo.
Pompeo declared an emergency over Iran in May 2019 to boost the sale. At the request of Congress, Mr. Linick opened an investigation last June into the legality of that.
But during a winter meeting, perhaps in late 2019, Mr. String and Brian Bulatao, a top State Department official and a friend of Mr. Pompeo, tried to persuade Mr. Linick to end the investigation, he said. Linick to lawmakers in a statement. interview last Wednesday.
Congressional investigators were alarmed by the news of Mr. String's involvement, which appeared to be a conflict of interest, given his central role in formulating Mr. Pompeo's use of the emergency declaration, Democratic aides said.
Mr. String teamed up with Mr. Bulatao to tell Mr. Linick that his office "should not be doing the job because it was a political matter that was not within the jurisdiction of the IG," Mr. Linick told lawmakers. , adding that he told officials he was investigating the enactment of the policy.
Since 2013, Mr. Linick had led a team of hundreds of employees in investigating fraud and waste at the State Department. He is known for being cautious and nonpartisan.
Mr. String, deputy assistant secretary of state in the office of political-military affairs who served as interim head of the unit from January to May 2019, played an important role in the lead-up to the emergency declaration. He oversaw the process that led to Mr. Pompeo's statement: calling meetings, offering guidance and briefing the secretary on progress, according to a US government official with knowledge of Mr. String's role.
Pompeo notified Congress of the emergency declaration on the afternoon of May 24, 2019, the Friday before Memorial Day weekend. That same day, Mr. String was promoted to interim legal counsel for the department. Congressional officials have raised questions about that appointment.
The three House Democrats-led committees investigating the firing of the inspector general asked Mr. Linick to interview them last Wednesday. They have also asked to interview seven State Department employees, including Mr. String and Mr. Bulatao, but none accepted the request.
Mr. Linick told lawmakers that Mr. Bulatao sometimes tried to "intimidate,quot; him. And he said the two officials raised the possibility at their meeting that there could be "a privilege problem,quot; that would prevent Mr. Linick from continuing his investigation. But a privilege problem only exists when one party is acting as a lawyer, and none of the officials was in that role during the formulation of the emergency declaration.
Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday that he had not read the transcript of Linick's interview with Congress. He argued that the inspector general is supposed to "work for the agency chief, that's me, and they're supposed to stick to and help improve that organization."
"It is not what Mr. Linick did," he added.
Mr. Pompeo declined to be interviewed by Mr. Linick for the arms sale investigation, and instead submitted a written statement. Investigators were close to finishing the investigation this spring and briefed senior State Department officials about the findings in early March.
Lawmakers say officials have informally told them that the administration plans to sell another package of precision-guided missiles to Saudi Arabia, worth $ 478 million, and grant Raytheon a license to expand its manufacturing footprint in the kingdom.
Linick also told lawmakers that he informed Bulatao, as well as Stephen E. Biegun, the undersecretary of state and other top agency officials in late 2019, of the investigation into possible misuse of employees by Pompeo and requested documents to the agency. Pompeo has indicated he did not know about this investigation, but Democratic advisers say it is unlikely given what Linick said.
When asked about crackdown on protesters seeking racial justice in the United States, Pompeo said Wednesday that the State Department was investigating complaints from other nations that foreign journalists covering the protests had been attacked by forces. American security.
"We will address them in an appropriate manner to try to address any concerns that those nations may have about their journalists, whom we also do our best to protect," Pompeo said.
The Committee to Protect Journalists has said it is investigating reports of some 300 episodes in which journalists have faced such attacks. The videos show security forces last week attacking two Australian journalists outside the White House during a broader assault on protesters.
Pompeo rejected a question about the Trump administration's harsh tactics, saying that foreign authoritarian governments did much worse when they "cracked down on their people."
Edward Wong and Lara Jakes reported from Washington, and Michael LaForgia from New York.