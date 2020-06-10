Pompeo's aide who promoted the sale of Saudi weapons put pressure on the inspector general

WASHINGTON – A senior State Department official who helped Secretary of State Mike Pompeo avoid a freeze in Congress on arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates pressured the agency inspector general to abandon an investigation into if that effort was illegal, the former inspector general said. lawmakers, according to a transcript released Wednesday.

The senior official, Marik String, now the department's chief attorney, was the acting head of the agency's political-military affairs office in early 2019 when Mr. Pompeo and his aides tried to find a way to bypass Congress. with the sale of 22 lots of ammunition worth $ 8.1 billion, many of them made by Raytheon. Lawmakers from both parties had delayed the sale because the Persian Gulf nations had been using American-made weapons in an air war in Yemen that has killed thousands of civilians.

President Trump fired State Department inspector general Steve A. Linick last month at the behest of Mr. Pompeo. Three Congressional committees are investigating whether Mr. Pompeo made the recommendation to retaliate for consultations related to the secretary Mr. Linick was overseeing. Mr. Linick had opened at least two such inquiries: one on the sale of weapons and the other on the possible misuse of agency employees for the benefit of Mr. Pompeo and his wife, Susan Pompeo.

Pompeo declared an emergency over Iran in May 2019 to boost the sale. At the request of Congress, Mr. Linick opened an investigation last June into the legality of that.