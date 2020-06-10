Police officers' personal information leaked online

WASHINGTON – Personal information from police officers in departments across the country is leaking online amid tense interactions at protests across the United States about the death of George Floyd and others from police custody, according to an intelligence document. unclassified from the United States Department of Homeland Security, obtained by The Associated Press.

The document warns that the effort, known as "doxxing," could lead to attacks by "violent opportunists or violent domestic extremists,quot; or could prevent law enforcement officials from carrying out their duties.

The report notes that several high-ranking police officers in various cities, including Washington, Atlanta, Boston, and New York, have shared their personal information on social media, including their addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers.

"At least one of the police commissioners was targeted for his alleged support for the use of tear gas to disperse the protests," he says.

Police officials across the country have recently spoken up saying they feel caught in the middle of trying to stop the violent protests and feel abandoned by lawmakers in demand for police reform. Some have said they fear for their lives.

“Stop treating us like animals and thugs, and start treating us with some respect! We have been reviled. It's disgusting, "New York State Police Union official Mike O’Meara said as New York state lawmakers repealed a law known as Section 50-a that keeps police records secret.

But protests across the country have focused on police use of excessive force in minority killings. George Floyd, whose funeral was Tuesday, yelled that he couldn't breathe when a white officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee to the man's neck.

Floyd's death, captured on video, sparked widespread protests and the debate over force.

Eric Garner used the same words in 2014 after the police placed him in a choke and then he died.

Federal officials also identified posts that include specific personal information of various Kentucky law enforcement officers and their family members, and included a link to a website that contained their full names, the names of their family members, addresses, specific vehicle information they handle and account login information online, the report says.

A 26-year-old EMT, Breonna Taylor was killed by police who had served a search warrant at her Kentucky home on March 13 as part of a drug investigation. She was not the suspect they were looking for.

The personal information of another officer from San Jose, California, and his family was also published online in a publication asking others to "do what they want with this information," according to the report.

It is not illegal to post the personal information of law enforcement officers online, although many social media companies specifically prohibit it from being shared as part of their terms of service.

The report cautions that some of the information may come from officers' compromised email and other accounts, but some of the information may come from publicly available databases based on public records and social media sites.

Officers are encouraged to increase their security settings on their accounts, such as the use of multi-factor email authentication and strong passwords. The report also suggests avoiding taking quizzes or online games that get personal information, being careful with suspicious emails, and not posting phone numbers online.

The report says the Department of Homeland Security has "medium confidence that cyber actors will likely continue to attack law enforcement officers,quot; with false tactics "to undermine the police response to ongoing legal protests."