Police confirm that two sets of human remains were found in the home of Lori Vallow's husband.

Family members have confirmed that the remains found on the property of Lori Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell, were identified as her seven-year-old son, Joshua & # 39; JJ & # 39; Vallow, and his 17-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan.

JJ's grandmother Kay Woodcock made the heartbreaking confirmation of Fox10 Wednesday, hours after the remains were discovered buried in the backyard of the house in Salem, Idaho.

The announcement came when Chad appeared in court to face two felony charges of destruction or concealment of evidence on Wednesday. His bail was set at $ 1 million.

According to an indictment, Chad "voluntarily,quot; hid or helped another person to hide the bodies, knowing that they were about to be presented as evidence in a criminal investigation.

Each of the counts corresponds to the date any of the children were last seen. The first count runs from September 8, 2019, the day Tylee disappeared, until June 9, 2020. The second count runs from September 22, 2019, the day before JJ's disappearance, until 9 June 2020.

Lori has spent the past four months behind bars on charges of neglect and desertion in connection with the disappearance of the children. It is unclear whether prosecutors are preparing to file additional charges against her after the bodies were recovered.

Idaho law enforcement officials and the FBI agents leading the investigation have faced criticism over how long it took to discover what happened to the children in the seven months since the first complaint of their disappearance.

That criticism escalated with the revelation that the children were buried in such an obvious location that it had previously been registered in January.

Chad Daybell and his attorney John Prior are seen during a video court appearance on Wednesday.

Authorities confirmed that two sets of human remains were found on the property of Lori Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell.

Chad, 51, faces two felony charges in the disappearance of his wife Lori's children. Lori is currently behind bars on charges of neglect and desertion related to the disappearance of her children.

Chad made his appearance in court through a Zoom call from the Fremont County Jail.

He was joined by his attorney John Prior, while Judge Farren Eddins and prosecutor Rob Wood called from their respective offices.

Dressed in a gray striped jail suit, Chad acknowledged the charges against him in a low, calm voice.

He previously requested a $ 100,000 bond, arguing that his client had no intention of leaving town.

But Judge Eddins eventually set it much higher at $ 1 million, given the seriousness of the case and the fact that Chad previously fled Idaho after police began asking questions about the children in November.

Chad would have to pay 10 percent of that bond, or $ 100,000, to be released. If you do, you will be asked to wear an ankle monitor, you will be forced to stay within a limit of four nearby counties, and you will not be able to contact the families of the victims.

Lori and Chad, the prolific doomsday author, alleged court leader and former gravedigger whom she married less than two months after her children disappeared, repeatedly refused to say where the children were, but insisted they were safe.

The last known sighting of Tylee, 17, was on September 8, when she visited Yellowstone National Park with her family. JJ, who would have been eight years old last month, was last seen two weeks later, on September 23.

While some family members believed that Lori would never harm her children, others have long feared that they might be dead.

In a statement after the remains were identified, the families of JJ and Tylee wrote: & # 39; The Woodcock & # 39; s and The Ryan & # 39; s are confirming that the human remains found by police on Chad property Daybell is indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee.

"We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars have been stolen from us, and we only hope that they died without pain or suffering."

Families added that the police will issue a statement with official confirmation soon.

The above loading document explains the two charges imposed against Chad

Chad made his appearance in court on Wednesday via a Zoom call from the Fremont County Jail. He was joined by his attorney John Prior, while Judge Farren Eddins and prosecutor Rob Wood called from their respective offices.

Chad was detained near his home just before noon Tuesday when news of the recovered remains emerged.

In this aerial photo, researchers search for what appears to be a burned hole and dig near a patch of newly disturbed soil.

Police vehicles are seen lined up on the street in front of Chad's property on Tuesday. Her house is seen on the far right of the image, and the red structure near where law enforcement is located appears to be a barn.

Timeline of JJ and Tylee's disappearance July 11, 2019: Lori Vallow's husband, Charles Vallow, is shot dead by his brother, Alex Cox, in Arizona. Police initially ruled that Alex acted in self defense August: Lori transfers the children JJ and Tylee to Rexburg, Idaho, where her future husband Chad Daybell lives with his wife Tammy. September 8th: The last time Tylee is seen on a trip to Yellowstone National Park with Lori, JJ, and Alex. September 23: The last time JJ is seen at his school in Rexburg. Lori emailed the school the next day and claims that she is moving the family to California for a new job. October 2nd: Brandon Boudreaux, Lori's niece's ex-husband, Melanie Pawlowski, is the target of a shooting in Arizona. The vehicle involved was registered with Charles Vallow, Lori's late husband. October 19: Tammy, the wife of Chad, 49, dies at her Idaho home. An obituary says he passed away peacefully in his sleep. Chad rejects an autopsy and his death appears as natural causes. October 25: A friend of Tylee's receives a vague "I miss you,quot; message from her phone, but says she didn't sound like the teenager. November 5th: Lori and Chad get married on a Kauai beach. The receipts indicate that Lori bought her own wedding ring from Amazon almost three weeks before Tammy's death. November 26: Family members from other states ask Idaho police to perform a wellness check on JJ. Lori and Chad claim that he is in Arizona with family members. Police soon learned that no one had seen JJ, nor her older sister, Tylee, since September. November 27: Police execute a search warrant related to the children at Lori's home and discover that she and Chad have fled Idaho. December 11: Tammy's body is exhumed from a Utah cemetery and her death is reclassified as suspicious. December 12th: Lori's brother Alex Cox is found unanswered in a bathroom in Arizona and dies. Months later, an autopsy determined that he died of natural causes while he had Narcan in his system. December 21: Rexburg Police issue the first press release about JJ and Tylee, revealing that they believe their disappearance could be related to Tammy's death. Dec. 24: Lori and Chad issue a statement through an attorney who says they love their son and daughter and hope to address 'allegations once they have overcome speculation and rumors'. December 30: Police accuse Lori and Chad of lying to investigators and say they believe the couple knows where the children are or what happened to them. January 3, 2020: Police search Chad's Salem home and remove 43 items, including tech devices and diaries. They are also combed in sections of the snow-covered patio with rakes and metal detectors. 26 of January: Lori and Chad are seen for the first time in months as police issue them two search warrants on Kauai. Lori also receives a court order to present the children to Idaho authorities in five days. The media approaches the couple as officers hand over the documents and refuse to say anything about the children. January 30th Lori does not meet the court deadline to present the children to the Idaho authorities. February 20th: Lori is arrested on Kauai and charged with two felony counts of desertion and non-support of dependent children, and one misdemeanor each for resisting and obstructing an officer, filing a crime and contempt of court. March 5th: Lori is extradited to Idaho, where she is being held on a $ 1 million bond in the Madison County Jail. April 9th Authorities reveal that they are investigating Lori and Chad for murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy in connection with Tammy's death. 25 of May: Idaho police released a statement expressing hope that the children will be found safe on what would have been JJ's eighth birthday. June 9: Police search Chad's Salem home a second time and discover human remains in the backyard. Chad is placed in police custody and charged with destruction or concealment of evidence.

Fremont County Sheriff's deputies, Rexburg Police officers, and FBI agents arrived at Chad's home in the 200 block of 1900 East at 7 am Tuesday with a search warrant.

The video showed them using a backhoe to dig up dirt near a barn in the yard.

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker confirmed that the agency's Evidence Response Team is assisting local authorities with the execution of the order.

Police told media outlets at the scene that they planned to be there for several hours or days.

Chief Hagen said an autopsy will be carried out on the remains found on the property in the coming days.

Images captured by a bystander also showed police towing one of Daybell's cars away from the property.

This is the second major raid on the Daybell home since police began searching for the children in late November.

During the previous raid on January 3, authorities removed 43 items from the home and combed various sections of the yard with metal detectors and rakes.

Lori and Chad are also under investigation for conspiracy, attempted murder, and murder in the death of Chad's first wife, Tammy Daybell, who mysteriously died at the Salem home in October.

Authorities began searching for the children in late November after conducting a wellness check ordered by concerned family members who said they had not spoken to JJ, 7, who is autistic, in months.

When officers first went to Lori's Idaho home on November 26, she told them that JJ was visiting relatives in Arizona, which investigators say was a lie.

Officers returned the following day and discovered that Lori and the man she married weeks before, Chad Daybell, had fled the home.

Authorities say the couple has repeatedly lied about where JJ and Tylee are and has refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Lori and Chad were named people of interest in the children's disappearance after investigators said they believe the mother knew where her children were or what happened to them.

The case garnered national attention with revelations that police are also investigating three mysterious deaths related to Lori and Chad, as well as claims by family members that the couple is a member of a dangerous cult of the end of the world.

The first death is that of Lori's estranged husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot dead by his brother Alex Cox in Arizona on July 10.

Charles and Lori had quarreled when the father came looking for JJ at the mother's house in Chandler.

Lori's brother stepped in and fatally shot Charles.

Initially, the police determined that he acted in self-defense, but the case was reopened amid the multi-state search for JJ and Tylee, who had moved to Idaho, where Chad lived, with her mother in August.

The second mysterious death was Tammy Daybell, who was found dead in the home she shared with Chad on October 19.

An obituary stated that Tammy died in her sleep and that her cause of death was deemed natural after Chad reportedly rejected an autopsy.

Investigators reopened the case after learning that JJ and Tylee were missing, since their mother had married Chad just two weeks after Tammy's death.

They believe that the two cases could be linked.

Tammy's body was exhumed on December 11, and the autopsy results have yet to be released.

On December 12, Lori's brother Alex Cox was found dead in Gilbert, Arizona.

An autopsy determined that the 51-year-old man died of natural causes, but noted that he was currently overdosing on Narcan in his system.

Police tracked down Lori and Chad in Princeville, Hawaii, in late January and issued the mother with a court order requiring her to physically present the children to Idaho authorities by January 30.

Lori failed to meet the deadline, prompting her arrest and extradition to Idaho, where she is currently being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of a $ 1 million bond.

Chad married Lori less than two months after their children disappeared. The couple is seen during their Kauai beach wedding

Tylee was last seen on September 8 when she visited Yellowstone National Park with her family (pictured). JJ was last seen two weeks later, on September 23.

Chad's wife Tammy Daybell (pictured) was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her Idaho home in October.

Lori's fourth husband, Charles Vallow (pictured) was shot dead by his brother, Alex Cox, in July 2019.

From gravedigger to 'cult leader': how Chad Daybell was arrested in the disappearance of Lori Vallow's children just three weeks before he predicted the world would end

Chad was named a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife Lori Vallow's children in December

Chad has been described as many things: a cult leader, a prolific Doomsday author and public speaker, a former gravedigger, a loving father of five with his first wife Tammy Daybell, who died two weeks before he and Lori got married. and now, an alleged criminal.

As the investigation finally seems to be coming to a head, .com deepened what we know about Chad, based on accounts from court documents, family and friends from his past.

Those who know Chad have often described him as a private but deeply charismatic man who preached his beliefs in one-on-one conversations with his "followers,quot; and in his many books on the end of the world and near-death experiences.

At the core of those beliefs was the idea that the Second Coming of Christ will take place in July 2020.

Chad and Lori saw themselves as prophets sent to earth by God to guide the "144,000 chosen,quot; to the New Millennium, according to court documents and accounts by friends and family.

Born in Provo, Utah, in August 1968, Chad was raised as a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then studied at Brigham Young University.

While pursuing a degree in communications at the LDS Church-owned university, Chad met the woman he would marry and have five children: Tammy.

The couple married in 1990 and they were together for nearly three decades before Tammy died under suspicious circumstances at their home in Salem, Idaho.

Last April, the police announced that Chad and Lori, whom he married less than two weeks after Tammy's death, were being investigated for murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy in the death of his first wife.

One Foot In The Grave: how the work & # 39; rewarding & # 39; Chad as a gravedigger and cemetery sexton fueled his later career as a self-published author of 25 books

It was also during Chad's time at BYU that he developed an unusual relationship to death while working as a gravedigger in a cemetery.

He later became a sexton in a cemetery in Springville, a job he called "rewarding,quot; and said it helped start his career as an author. He released his first book, One Foot in the Grave: Secrets of a Cemetery Sexton, in 2001.

Chad described his fondness for grave-digging work in an interview with Deseret News the same year.

"Caring for graves is rewarding, as is helping widows and grieving family members deal with trauma," he said at the time.

'Sad times are always when you have to bury babies. That is always a moving moment.

He said he discovered that cemeteries are & # 39; fertile ground & # 39; for story ideas, foreshadowing his prolific career as an author and publisher of self-published books.

According to his website, Chad has written over 25 books and worked as an editor and publisher on many others.

In his books, Chad often described how he formed his religious views when he was young when he had two near-death experiences.

The first was when he jumped off the cliff when he was 17 years old and "crossed into another dimension and realized that there was a world beyond this one."

The second was just over 20 years old when he was crushed in a strong surge. & # 39; He was hit with a monster wave at La Jolla Cove in California, according to the biography of his book Living on the Edge of Heaven.

& # 39; While his body was being shaken by the wave, his spirit was visiting his grandfather, who showed him future events involving his unborn children.

"This accident caused his,quot; veil "that separates mortal life from the Spirit World to remain partially open, which is why he often feels that he has one foot on both worlds."

He has written about apocalyptic times in a series of & # 39; Times of Confusion & # 39 ;. One of the books, Days of Fury, talks about church members facing the imposition of martial law and the aftermath of an earthquake in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"Many saints have found refuge and security in the mountain camps, but many others are dealing with other natural disasters and civil unrest that continue to plague the nation's city," read the book's promotional propaganda.

"Meanwhile, a convoy of United Nations peacekeepers is heading to Utah to assist in the total invasion of the United States by Coalition forces, leading to World War III."

Chad has been described as many things: a cult leader, a prolific Doomsday author and public speaker, a former gravedigger, a loving father of five with his first wife Tammy Daybell (they left together), who died two weeks before he and Lori got married, and now, an alleged criminal

Self-Proclaimed Prophet: Chad Leveraged His Influence On Doomsday Organization Preparing A People To Form Their Own & # 39; Worship & # 39;

Many people who have known him over the years have described him as a "prepper,quot;: someone is preparing for the end of time.

He began to get involved in an organization called Prepare a People, which says his mission is "to help prepare the people of this earth for the second coming of Jesus Christ."

On its website, the organization says it does not represent any official church, doctrine, policy, or position.

However, many people associated with Prepare A People, and those who speak at its workshops and conferences, are members of the LDS Church.

Friends say Lori and Chad met through the organization at a conference where Chad was a guest speaker in October 2018.

The organization was aiming to distance itself from Chad and Lori when the missing children's case made headlines, allegedly for fear that misconceptions about preparing a village could cause members to be excommunicated from the LDS Church.

Chad's media representation as a "cult leader,quot; led the leaders of Prepare a People to clarify that their alleged beliefs were not representative of the organization.

Michael James, who operates the Preparing a People website, told East Idaho News in December that although Chad was a popular speaker at some of his events, he was no longer affiliated with the group.

"He was one of our best speakers, and people really trusted him, (but) Chad obviously had some weird ideas about things we didn't know," James said.

"Occasionally that happens, and when it happens, you have to break up with them."

He added: 'I have no idea what Chad and Lori did in their spare time, but preparing a town is not a cult. Only LDS people go to conferences.

James' comments were echoed in a statement posted on the Preparing a People website.

& # 39; Nor do we share any of the beliefs of Chad Daybell or Lori Vallow if they are contrary to the Christian principles of honesty, integrity and truth, or if they do not align with the doctrines of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints , & # 39; it reads.

Around the same time late last year, .com spoke to a religious leader who claimed that Chad had been excommunicated from the LDS Church after declaring himself a prophet.

Chad fostered his own intimate religious group outside of his involvement in preparing a people.

One of the group members was Melanie Gibb, Lori's best friend. Gibb detailed his complex relationship with Lori and Chad, and their beliefs, in an interview with East Idaho News last month.

Last month, Lori's former best friend Melanie Gibb (pictured) predicted that the children are no longer alive during an interview with East Idaho News

A troublesome marriage: Lori's former best friend describes how she became obsessed with Chad's teaching while both were still married to their previous spouses

Gibb met Chad a few years ago at a religious conference in northern Utah, where he was a guest speaker.

She was already familiar with the books Chad had published, many of them about his dreams, near-death experiences, and the end of time.

"I wanted to meet him because I thought his dreams were interesting, and when I met him, I thought he was a very nice guy," said Gibb.

He met Lori later, in October 2018, while teaching a class at his Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gilbert, Arizona.

The couple became friends instantly, uniting over everything from religion to motherhood.

A few weeks later, they traveled together to St George, Utah, for a conference where Chad was speaking and selling his books.

Gibb described seeing Lori approach Chad and strike up a conversation.

She said that Chad told Lori that they had met in a previous life and that they had been married multiple times in previous existences.

"They started talking about these different beliefs that are not something you learn in church," Gibb said, adding that many of the things they discussed were deeply personal and private.

Lori and Chad then exchanged phone numbers and started talking daily.

Gibb spent a lot of time with the couple during intimate gatherings where Chad would take people aside for deep one-on-one conversations.

"He was teaching us some of his understandings about multiple lives and things of that nature," said Gibb.

& # 39; It was definitely different. The idea was definitely a new concept. ¿Creí al 100% algo de eso alguna vez? No, no 100 por ciento, no.

'Cuando te presentan algo, dejas que se marine. Solo los escuché hablar sobre eso.

Gibb dijo que las enseñanzas de Chad no representaban la doctrina de la Iglesia SUD, pero no dijo definitivamente si sentía que el grupo era un culto.

En retrospectiva, Gibb admitió que encontró que las creencias de Lori y Chad sobre la Segunda Venida eran "poco inusuales,quot;, pero dijo que la hicieron sentir especial al decirle que era una de las elegidas e insistir en que se habían conocido en el pasado. vive.

Y un día, Lori le dijo a Gibb que estaba sellada a Chad.

Los Santos de los Últimos Días creen que las relaciones continúan después de la muerte si un oficiante sella a un esposo y una esposa en el templo. Las personas no pueden ser selladas con un segundo cónyuge si ya están legalmente casadas con una persona viva.

"(Lori dijo) sentían que estaban selladas por aquellos en el otro lado del velo que tenían la autoridad para hacer eso,quot;, dijo Gibb.

"Ella dijo que estaba bien que hicieran esto porque se habían casado tantas veces antes, que sus (actuales) cónyuges lo entenderían algún día,quot;.

Gibb conoció a Lori (arriba juntos) y Chad en 2018 a través de la Iglesia SUD

Gibb mencionó varias otras porciones de las enseñanzas de Chad que la alarmaron, incluso cuando creó un 'portal,amp;#39; espiritual en el armario de Lori.

'Un portal es un lugar donde dijo una oración o algo para crear el portal. No estaba allí, así que no lo sé. (Pero) era una forma de interactuar espiritualmente '', explicó Gibb.

'Pensé que era diferente. Pensé: '¿Cómo haces eso?' Fue bastante extremo, pero para mí, todo era nuevo '.

Gibb también describió una extensa tabla que Chad hizo que clasificaba a las personas según su nivel espiritual.

Tenía cuatro páginas e incluía apóstoles bíblicos, los actuales apóstoles Santos de los Últimos Días, miembros de la familia, amigos y celebridades.

La tabla detallaba cuántas vidas tenía cada persona, si eran espíritus 'oscuros,amp;#39; o 'claros,amp;#39;, sus nombres anteriores y otra información inusual.

Declaró que Lori estaba en su vida número 21, Chad tenía 31 años y que ambos habían vivido cinco vidas en esta tierra. Chad fue identificado como un Espíritu Santo.

Gibb dijo que Lori y Chad solo parecían compartir sus creencias extremas con las personas cercanas a ellos.

En retrospectiva, ella piensa que los mantuvieron en privado para proteger su membresía en la iglesia.

"Cuando vas al templo, hay ciertas preguntas que te hacen para ver si tus sistemas de creencias son consistentes con la doctrina,quot;, dijo Gibb.

"Eran inconsistentes, así que esa es la razón por la que van a ser reservados al respecto,quot;.

Muchos amigos y familiares han dicho que piensan que las opiniones religiosas extremas de Lori y Chad están involucradas con la desaparición de sus hijos y la cadena de muertes misteriosas que han ocurrido en su órbita.