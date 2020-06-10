Police: 1 in custody after storyline escalates to shooting in St. Cloud – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – St. Cloud authorities say a man is in custody after an argument escalated from gunshots at a house Tuesday night.

According to St. Cloud police, officers responded around 6:50 p.m. to the 800 block of 8th Avenue SE for a report of a shooting.

When the officers arrived, a car was seen trying to leave the scene. The vehicle was stopped and a 19-year-old San Pablo man was arrested.

The investigation revealed that an argument between acquaintances resulted in multiple shots. No one was injured, authorities say.

The suspect is being held in the Sherburne County Jail on charges pending second degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm. Up News Info-TV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.